Audi outpaces Mercedes-Benz in SA amid strong global sales

The Audi Group delivered a resilient financial performance in 2025 despite global economic pressures, as the premium carmaker continues to reposition itself for a more competitive and electrified future.

The company reported revenue of €65.5-billion (R1,2-trillion) for the year, with operating profit reaching €3.4-billion (R65bn) and an operating margin of 5.1%. Net cash flow stood at €3.4-billion (R65bn), supported by strict cost control and disciplined investment.

Ongoing transformation and expansion

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said the past year tested the automotive industry amid geopolitical uncertainty and intensifying competition. “In times like these, Audi has the right answers and takes bold decisions,” he said, highlighting the brand’s ongoing transformation and expansion into new segments.

In South Africa, Audi also delivered a strong showing, selling 5,350 vehicles and securing 17.5% of the premium segment. This performance saw the brand edge ahead of Mercedes-Benz South Africa, while BMW Group South Africa retained its leadership of the segment.

Significant growth in fully electric vehicles

Globally, Audi delivered 1.62-million vehicles in 2025, slightly down from the previous year due to market challenges and model transitions. However, the brand saw significant growth in fully electric vehicles, with deliveries rising 36% year-on-year to 223,032 units. Models such as the Audi Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron proved particularly popular among buyers. These are only scheduled to be launched locally in the first quarter of 2027. The new Audi Q3, Q5, RS e-Tron GT Performance as well as the RS5 Sedan and Avant will be launched in South Africa this year.

Chief Financial Officer Jürgen Rittersberger said external pressures, including US tariffs, weighed on profitability, but the company remained focused on long-term efficiency and competitiveness.

Audi’s wider Brand Group, which includes Bentley, Lamborghini and Ducati, delivered stable results. Lamborghini slightly increased deliveries to 10,747 units, while Bentley and Ducati recorded declines amid difficult trading conditions.

Highly anticipated debut in Formula 1

Looking ahead, Audi has outlined an ambitious roadmap for 2026, including the launch of new models such as the Audi Q9 flagship SUV and the A2 e-tron as an entry-level electric offering. The brand is also preparing for its highly anticipated debut in Formula 1, marking a significant milestone in its motorsport history.

Despite moderating margins and ongoing global uncertainty, Audi remains optimistic about its future. The company says its refreshed model line-up, growing electric portfolio and focus on strategic markets such as China and the United States will position it strongly in the evolving global automotive landscape.

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