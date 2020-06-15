Lifestyle

Babes goes to court over drugs claim 

By Nokuthula Zwane
Bongekile Simelane aka Babes Wodumo. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Gqom queen wants to teach Tha a lesson for defamation of character 

Controversial Durban gqom queen Babes Wodumo has opened a case of defamation of charactor against socialite Tha Simelane.

Babes Wodumo is also ling a lawsuit against Tha. This after Tha alleged that he witnessed the gqom star taking drugs.

Tha later apologised to Babes and those close to her for the allegations.

The singer opened the case at Westville Police station on Friday. According to reliable insiders who wished not to be named, Durban artists and Babes Wodumo are fed up with Tha.

“We are tired of Tha. Every time he wants to be relevant, he drags the names of the Durban-based artists through the mud,” the source said.

Durban socialite Tha Simelane. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Another source said that Tha will pay.

“This will teach Tha and his buddies not to mess with the artists. He did the same thing with Bhar and he got aawy with it.”

Tha is known to be the biggest fan of another Durban socialite and businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize, of the famous Mzansi Magic’s Kwa Mam’Mkhize reality TV show.

Babes confirmed that she is taking the matter to court to teach Tha a lesson, but referred all queries to her lawyer Ayanda Mngadi of Ayanda Shazi and Associates.

Mngadi confirmed knowing about the matter.

“We are ling a court case for the defamation of character on behalf of Babes Wodumo for what was said about her by Tha Simelane. We can’t disclose money issues at the moment,” said Mngadi.

When Tha was contacted for comment he said: “I apologised to everyone engamphatha kabi. Kanti kufunakala ini manje kimina [I have apologised to everyone that I wronged. What more do they want from me]?

Kwa-Zulu Natal provincial spokesperson, Thembeka Mbhele, confirmed that Babes Wodumo has opened a case against Tha, but said no arrests have been made and investigations are underway.

