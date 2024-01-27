Babes WoDumo allegedly disappears without paying makeup artist

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo and her manager Nonduh Simelane, who is also her sister, are being accused of refusing to pay for services.

A budding Johannesburg make up artist, Kuhle Plaatjies, took to her Facebook page on Friday to air her frustration. She accused the controversial Simelane sisters of taking her for a ride.

“They called me last week Friday around 12midnight asking for my installation and makeup services on Saturday. I grabbed the chance because the business on my side has been slow lately,” she said.

‘Pain in the neck’

“They were such a pain in the neck, saying I should be up by 3am because they had a big gig. I eventually relented. We didn’t discuss the payment part because I trusted them due to their high profile in the entertainment circles.”

Plaatjies said after rendering her services on the two, Nonduh asked her to send the payment charges on WhatsApp.

“I did as per the request, and when we were to part, Babes Wodumo gave me her two gigs. She asked me to pepper and would return around 7pm to fetch them because she would be rushing to another gig. She said they will request Uber to come to their place to collect my money.”

Left poor quality wigs behind

She said what pisses her off is that the wigs left by Babes Wodumo are of low quality and can’t make up the money she spent on them.

“They no longer take my calls. What angers me the most is that they posted their pictures and videos gallivanting and having a whale of a time at Mai Mai [Joburg] this past Wednesday.

Warning to others

“I would like to warn other unsuspecting makeup artists to be wary of those two. As someone who is self employed, what they are doing to me is unfair. I want my money!!” said an angry Plaatjies.

When called for a comment, Plaatjies showed this publication WhatsApp message from Babes Wodumo. In it she said her phone has been off because someone stole her charger.

When Sunday World called them for a comment, the Simelane sisters pretended not to be who they are. When pressed further, they dropped the call. They didn’t respond to WhatsApp messages sent to them.

