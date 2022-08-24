Babita Deokaran murder trial postponed to October

The Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday postponed the murder trial of whistleblower Babita Deokaran to October 6.

The defence, which requested the postponement citing an outstanding forensic report, told the court that it has payment issues that still need to be sorted out before the trial can get under way.

It is exactly a year since Deokaran was gunned down outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg in 2021. She allegedly lifted the lid on corruption taking place at the Thembisa Hospital.

A recent investigation by one of the media houses revealed that in the weeks leading up to her death, Deokaran flagged R850-million worth of doubtful payments from the Thembisa Hospital.

According to the investigation, Deokaran understood the consequences that would come with being a whistleblower and feared for her life. The report revealed that she had requested protection, however, her request was not attended to.

Six men who were allegedly hired to assassinate Deokaran are on trial for murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

It emerged in October 2021 that the police were struggling to arrest the man suspected to have hired the killers, but a source familiar with the case said it is understood that the suspected killers, all from KwaZulu-Natal, had been organised by someone in the taxi industry.

“The guy has been arrested in connection with the Mall of Africa taxi violence,” said the source.

On Tuesday, BluePrint for Free Speech honoured Deokaran with a posthumous international award for her role in combating corruption.

The award was presented to Deokaran’s daughter by Blue Print for Free Speech representative and National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi at a memorial rally organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation at the Mondeor Baptist Church in Mondeor, south of Joburg.

Batohi, who read out a letter from the organisation, said as time passes by, South Africa ought not to forget the fallen heroes who fought against corruption, acknowledging that Deokaran has paid the ultimate price by following her conscience and ethics in refusing to participate in corruption.

The letter reads: “She chose to become a whistleblower, she did not just report corruption, she in fact exposed corruption at the highest level. Babita collected evidence and chose to become a state witness knowing the risks involved, we as BluePrint for Free Speech recognise the value of public disclosure reporting.”

Acting National Treasury head Ismail Momoniat, head of the Special Investigating Unit Andy Mothibi, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa whistleblower Martha Ngoye, and Deokaran’s sister were also in attendance to pay their tributes.

Deokaran’s sister Renu Williams said the family is still grieving as it has lost two siblings in one year. She added that Deokaran’s brother died of Covid-19 six weeks before her sister was gunned down.

Speaking to Deokaran’s daughter, Williams said the family recognised the pain she is going through as she was very close to her mother. “We will envelope her in love, the way her mom would have. She knows that her mom is a remarkable woman,” she said.

Also read: Babita Deokaran honoured for fighting corruption

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author