Babsa urges Godongwana to prioritise people, not political elite

As the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will be delivering the budget speech this evening, the leader of Build A Better South Africa (Babsa), Tsepo Mhlongo, has urged him to put his focus on ordinary South Africans.

Mhlongo, who is the deputy president of Babsa and the former DA MP, has pointed out that the country is facing an economic crisis. He stated that Godongwana’s speech should be more than political rhetoric.

Cut wasteful expenditure

Mhlongo said that the minister should deliver real solutions that put citizens first. Government should cut wasteful expenditure with the vision of driving economic independence, he said.

Mhlongo, who has been at the helm in parliament raising pertinent issues while he was the MP, said that for years, taxpayers have watched government officials enjoy blue-light convoys, luxury cars, and bloated security details while ordinary citizens struggle to afford basic necessities.

“This wasteful spending must end. The government must redirect these millions towards essential services like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“Instead of bailing out failing state-owned enterprises, funds should be allocated to entrepreneurship, small businesses, and innovation. These are sectors that create real jobs and reduce reliance on the state,” said Mhlongo.

Reject the increase of VAT

He also said that the increase of VAT should be rejected in order to protect the impoverished.

“The government’s usual tactic of increasing VAT and other indirect taxes to raise revenue hurts the poorest South Africans the most.

“Instead of making everyday essentials more expensive, the government should focus on economic growth. This by cutting unnecessary bureaucracy and attracting investment.

“Rather than making citizens pay for its failures, the government should reduce its own expenditure. It should explore alternative revenue sources. These include stricter tax collection from corporations and high-net-worth individuals who evade taxes,” he said.

He also stated that the government should prioritise providing jobs instead of giving handouts.

“While social grants are necessary for the most vulnerable, South Africa cannot sustain a growing welfare system without economic growth.

Shift from dependency to self-sufficiency

“The focus must shift from dependency to self-sufficiency. Investing in job creation programmes, vocational training, and entrepreneurship support. A thriving economy is built on productivity, not handouts.

“The minister of finance must present a clear plan to reduce unemployment and ensure South Africans have real opportunities to work and prosper.”

Mhlongo said that the budget must work for the people, not the politicians. Godongwana has a choice to continue down the path of mismanagement and inefficiency or take bold steps to rebuild the economy. To empower citizens, and restore financial discipline.

