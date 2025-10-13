Bafana Bafana, Zimbabwe World Cup qualifier generates R80m for Durban economy

EThekwini Municipality has reported an estimated R54-million in direct economic impact and a total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contribution of R80-million following the hosting of the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe.

The match, held on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, created 245 temporary job opportunities, according to the municipality’s figures.

Acting spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the large turnout demonstrated Durban’s capacity to manage major international sporting events while supporting local business activity.

Increased demand was recorded across accommodation, restaurants, transport services, and informal trade.

“The city commends the collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies, stadium management, emergency services, and the transport sector, which ensured seamless event operations, minimal traffic disruptions, and a clean and secure environment before and after the match,” said Sisilana.

She said the successful hosting of the qualifier reinforced the Moses Mabhida Stadium’s reputation as a leading multi-purpose venue.

Stadium contributing hundreds of millions to economy

Since January, she said, the stadium has contributed R320-million to the local economy through tourism and small business activity as it hosted several Premier Soccer League matches, cup fixtures, and international friendly matches.

“The municipality continues to work closely with stakeholders to ensure that major events not only promote sports tourism but also provide lasting social and economic benefits for local communities.

“The city further extends its appreciation to all residents, visitors, and supporters who contributed to the success of the event by adhering to regulations, using public transport, and keeping the city clean,” said Sisilana.

Bafana Bafana’s chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup are now uncertain after a goalless draw against Zimbabwe. To keep their World Cup dream alive, Bafana Bafana must beat Rwanda by at least two goals in Mbombela on Tuesday and hope Benin drop points against Nigeria in Uyo.

The Friday match keeps South Africa second in Group C with 15 points, while Benin stays top with 17 points following their late win over Rwanda.

