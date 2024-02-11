Bafana legends robbed at gunpoint at Safa’s premises

Retired Bafana Bafana stars Aaron Mokoena and David Nyathi were robbed at gunpoint at the South African Football Association (Safa) technical centre, known as Fun Valley resort, after thugs stormed into the facility in the early hours of Friday morning.

The suspects stole their valuables, such as laptops, cellphones, and watches, and also took security guards hostage. The thugs also demanded Mokoena’s car keys and put the stolen goods inside the vehicle, which they then used to flee the scene.

Said a well-placed insider: “We suspect that it is an inside job. The criminal elements knew exactly who was in the resort. They held the security guards hostage and demanded that they take them to the rooms where Mokoena and Nyathi were sleeping.

