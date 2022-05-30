Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa’s trial resumes at high court in Pretoria

The much-publicised murder trial of former Bafana Bafana star and Orlando Pirates skipper Senzo Meyiwa resumed at the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

Forensic detective Thabo Mosia was expected to return to the stand to continue with his testimony after drama unfolded during the court’s last sitting a month ago.

Proceedings were postponed in April following the Hollywood-style arrest of advocate Malesela Teffo, the legal representative for four of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder.

Teffo was arrested on charges of common assault and failure to appear at the Hillbrow magistrate’s court earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu, a retired police officer who was alleged to have been the first to arrive at the scene, has since passed away. Ndlovu was mentioned during the testimony of Mosia.

During his testimony, Mosia told the court that Ndlovu was part of the first forensic team to collect evidence from the scene, adding that he was briefed by him when he arrived at the crime scene hours after what the state believes to have been a robbery gone wrong.

Meyiwa was gunned down at his then-girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo’s residence in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg on October 26 2014. The accused face charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

