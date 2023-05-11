Bail hearing for suspects linked to Fort Hare murders under way

The bail applications hearing of the five suspects linked to the killings at the University of Fort Hare is under way at the Dimbaza magistrate’s court.

The bail hearing, which started last week, will see fourth suspect Wanini Khuza state before court why he has to be released on bail.

This after he told the court on Wednesday that he was not feeling well and, as a result, could not address the court.

Co-accused Sicelo Mbulawa, Mthobisi Khanyile and Bongani Peter said they are not flight risks because they are family men. The suspects further alleged that they were tormented into pleading guilty for the murders.

State prosecutor Nceba Ndelwa revealed information to the court about a hit list found in an abandoned vehicle allegedly used by the suspects.

The list of 13 people who were supposed to be killed had the university’s vice-chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu’s name in it, among others.

Ndelwa informed the court that an amount of R5-million reward was offered for the killing of Buhlungu.

The accused are charged with the murders of Fort Hare fleet manager Petrus Roets and Mboneli Vesele, the bodyguard of Buhlungu.

Roets, 60, was gunned down in his vehicle near the Gonubie off-ramp on May 19 2022 while Vesele was killed in January 2023 in what is believed to have been an organised hit on Buhlungu.

