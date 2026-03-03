Bail hearing postponed in Hyde Park shooting case involving Robert Mugabe’s son

The bail application of Bellarmine Mugabe (28) and his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze (33), has been postponed to Thursday, extending their time in custody following a shooting at a luxury Johannesburg home.

The pair had been scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Tuesday at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

However, the matter was delayed due to outstanding documents that the defence required from the state.

Mugabe’s legal representative, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, said there were several challenges in court.

“There was a technical failure with the electricity, so we were unable to proceed. There are still some documents that the prosecution needs to provide us with before we proceed with the bail application on our client’s behalf,” Mnguni said.

“We have been ready since last Monday, and the prosecution has stated on record that they have been experiencing challenges with regard to obtaining certain documents, but we are ready to proceed once the state is ready.”

Charged with attempted murder

Mugabe, the son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, was arrested after a 23-year-old gardener was shot at the family residence in Hyde Park, an affluent suburb north of Johannesburg.

Sunday World understands that an altercation broke out between Mugabe and the gardener, and, during the confrontation, the gardener was allegedly shot.

According to the authorities, he was able to escape the house and dash into the street, where private security guards were called to the disturbance.

According to earlier reports, the victim was in critical condition in the hospital.

Both accused face charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice. The latter stems from the disappearance of the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.

Despite the recovery of spent cartridges on the property, investigators have yet to locate the weapon.

The missing gun is expected to be a key focus in the state’s case, particularly in relation to the charge of obstructing justice.

