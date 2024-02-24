Bakgaga ba-Maake mourn passing of peacemaker Queen Bessie  

The death of Kgoshigadi Bessie Mothoka Maake, 96, of the Bakgaga Ba-Maake dynasty in Limpopo, has robbed the royal house of the ultimate voice of reason. She passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning at home in Nkoko village, outside Tzaneen. The queen had been battling ill health for some time.

Bessie, who was the candle wife of the late Chief Shai Maphai Maake, ascended to the throne following the death of her husband. A candle wife is a woman who is selected by the nation and married off to the royal household. Her sole purpose is that of producing a male child. Chief Shai Maphai Maake passed on in 1975.

Installed as regent

She was installed as a regent to hold the fort when her son Maribe Maake, who was still too young to lead a royal council. The council comprises 28 villages under various headmen.

However, Maribe never ascended to the throne as he passed away at a tender age.

Following Maribe’s death in 1997, the royal council took a decision to marry a candle wife, Tiny Phatudi Mpahlele. She was to birth a legitimate ruler of the Bakgaga clan.

However, she passed on in October 2023 without bearing the royal house an heir.

Chieftaincy in turmoil

For many years, this chieftaincy has been in turmoil without a legitimate ruler from the royal lineage.

Although Bessie’s reign has been defined as the greatest rule in the history of this tiny empire, she endured a hostile reception from some of the royal members.

According to insiders, the queen matriarch was forced to quell incessant infighting within the royal house that was forever in turmoil.

In a polygamous marriage of four wives, Bessie was always caught in crossfires of internal ructions. She often threatened to step down.

Possible volatile situation

Bessie’s granddaughter, Connie Moagi, said the death of the nonagenarian queen mother might render the kingdom volatile. She spent of most of her formative years with the queen.

Moagi recalled: “My grandmother often told me that ruling the Bakgaga Ba-Maake dynasty was a mission almost impossible. From the onset, things have been sour for her. Fighting with your own people was never going to be easy for a woman.

“Life was so difficult to an extent of not finding a shoulder to cry on. For her, internal skirmishes made her a bit uncomfortable as trust was hard to find in a divided royal house. It was not the ideal palace she envisaged when she was requested to become the candle wife.

Executed role with diligence

“She would tell me that every day had new challenges, and most of them were difficult to resolve. However, she was super intelligent in decision-makings as she executed her role with diligence.

“That meticulousness earned her widespread respect in most villages. Over the years, my grandmother made sure that she built a legacy. This legacy will remain entrenched in the history books of the dynasty she presided over.”

Moagi’s sentiments were echoed by royal spokesperson and chief councillor, Archie Maake. He said the legacy left by his aunt is the mark of true traditional leadership.

Chief Archie Maake

Archie said: “Under the leadership of the queen matriarch, the royal house survived stormy weathers and never tumbled. It is for this reason that her departure from earth is now a celebration of a life lived to the fullest. Her diplomatic leadership style to keep the flames in the royal house ablaze resulted in many community developments in our villages. Many have learned valuable lessons from her. And great people were educated in traditional values.”

During her tenure, Bessie was instrumental in paving a development path. She ensured that schools and health facilities were constructed in her empire.

To honour the living legend, community members named the local secondary school and clinic in her honour. The two are Bessie Maake High School and Maake Clinic.

An avid subsistence farmer, she spearheaded a water project in the area. And the most notable milestone was the construction of the Maake shopping mall.

Cogta saddened by queen’s passing

Spokesperson for the Limpopo department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Tsakani Baloyi, expressed her sadness. She said the death in the Maake Royal House was met with sadness.

“We received the news regarding the passing of the queen mother of the Maake royal council with grief. We understand that she was old but death is always painful. Especially for someone who has contributed so immensely to traditional leadership.

“Traditional leaders and their councils play such a crucial role in many communities. That cannot go unnoticed. Their councils are the coalface of local governance. Their commitment to traditional structures makes democracy functional. As a government, we applaud the role played by Kgoshigadi Maake when she was still at her prime,” said Baloyi.

Traditional leadership celebrates life of distinguished peacemaker

Malesela Dikgale said that the Maake Royal Council has lost an open-minded conciliator and a calm peacemaker. Dikgale is the deputy provincial chairperson of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa in Limpopo.

“The traditional leadership in our province is in mourning. But at the same time we celebrate the life of one of the distinguished traditional leaders of the modern era. Kgoshigadi Maake was a selfless queen mother and a peacemaker. Her execution in resolving complex matters in tumultuous councils was exceptional. Despite the extreme bickering in her royal house, she remained calm. She was always preaching the gospel of peace and unity,” said Dikgale.

Funeral arrangements are still being discussed by the family.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content