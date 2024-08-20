Ballistic expert Mangena called to stand in Meyiwa trial

Ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena, who has already testified in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on crucial evidence about the alleged murder weapon more than a year ago, has been ordered to take the stand on Tuesday morning for cross-examination.

Judge concerned about long delay

Before the adjournment of proceedings at the Pretoria High Court on Monday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng raised concern about the long delay in cross-examining Mangena.

Mangena, a state witness, testified in August last year wherein he said the gun that was found on accused number three Mthobisi Prince Mncube when he was arrested in 2015 for separate matter is the same one that killed Meyiwa.

Mangena testified he was able to determine this after examining the projectile found on the kitchen counter at the crime scene and test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube’s possession.

“The cross-examination of Colonel Mangena has been standing down for more than a year. The defence’s experts requested for the re-analysis of the exhibits and this was done two weeks ago.

“They [defence experts] requested the photo album which was given to them. There is no indication when his [defence expert] report will be ready. Ideally, cross-examination should now take place. There is no clarity when the report will be ready…” said state prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi.

Bending over backwards

Said Mokgoatlheng: “He has to testify. Even if I should issue an order. It is unheard of evidence standing over a year. I have bent over backwards for the defence. You will never find a judge in South Africa who did what I did.

“Never! It is unfair that a witness gave evidence a week ago and there is still no cross-examination. I am postponing this case to tomorrow [Tuesday]. He [Mangena] must come tomorrow. The JP [Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo] is worried that I am bending over backwards even where there is no necessity… It is unfair on the witness and those who have an interest in this case.”

Cross-examination halted

Last year in August, Mangena’s cross-examination was halted for the defence lawyers to consult its own ballistics expert to counter his evidence. The cross-examination has been halted for more than a year now.

Mangena is known for being involved in reconstructing the shooting of slain Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of government whistle-blower Babita Deokaran.

Soccer star Meyiwa was shot and killed at the house of the mother of his then girlfriend singer Kelly in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, on October 26 2014.

The people who were present in the house during the murder were Kelly, Kelly’s sister Zandile, their mother Gladness, Meyiwa, Zandile’s boyfriend at the time Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content