Ballistic expert Mangena continues to face tough questions from lawyers

State witness and ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena will continue to face tough questions from defence lawyer Advocate Charles Mnisi when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes on Friday.

During court proceedings on Thursday at the Pretoria High Court, Mangena was being cross-examined by Mnisi, who is representing accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube.

On Thursday afternoon, Mnisi continued from where he left off in the morning before the lunch adjournment. He questioned the credibility of the ballistics findings by Mangena.

Previous testimony

Mangena has already testified in the same trial more than a year ago about the alleged murder weapon. He testified in August last year about the 9mm gun that was found on Mncube. It was found on him when he was arrested in 2015 for separate matter. Mangena said it is the same one that killed Meyiwa.

Mangena said he determined this after examining the projectile found on the kitchen counter at the crime scene. And through test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube’s possession.

Mnisi asked Mangena if he was able to transfer all the marks of the “worn-out” firearm to the test bullets fired. The firearm in question was Mncube’s firearm.

Mangena said Mncube’s firearm was “worn out” when he received it for ballistic testing. As a result, he could not transfer most of the firearm marks into the tested bullets.

“I was able to transfer the markings into the test bullets, but not completely and consistently. It was not a wall-to-wall transfer,” said Mangena.

9mm pistol at the centre of the testimony

Mnisi asked Mangena if it was conclusive that the bullet found at the crime scene was from a 9mm pistol. The crime scene refers to where Meyiwa was murdered.

“Was it conclusive that the damaged bullet found at the scene is from a 9mm pistol? Because the damage of the bullet could have made it difficult for you to test with precision. Whether it is a 9mm pistol bullet or not.” asked Mnisi.

Mangena said it was not conclusive that the bullet found at the scene comes from a 9mm pistol gun. This was because of the damage on the bullet.

Trial continues Friday

The trial continues on Friday with the cross-examination of Mangena.

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain and goalkeeper Meyiwa was shot and killed. This occurred at the house of the mother of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, on the East Rand. The incident happened on October 26, 2014.

The people who were present in the house during the murder were Kelly, Kelly’s sister Zandile and their mother Gladness. Meyiwa, Zandile’s boyfriend at the time Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala were also present.

