Ballito Rage cancelled due to Covid-19 cases

Johannesburg- Organisers of the Ballito Rage released a statement confirming that after 36 tested positive for Covid-19 the festival has been cancelled.

“We take the safety of all our customers, staff, and suppliers extremely seriously. It is for this reason that the event organisers have taken the decision to cancel the remainder of Ballito Rage.”

They said the festival opened for the first time on Tuesday this week with unprecedented Covid-19 protocols in place, including mandatory vaccinations for all staff and guests and pre-arrival Covid-19 tests for all guests.

“A testing facility was located near the event site and staff testing commenced on 29 November 2021 and of the first 122 staff-tested, zero presented positively.

On 30 November all remaining staff and all guests underwent Covid-19 tests at the testing centre near the event site prior to entering the event. Between 14:00 and 22:00, 940 guests and staff were tested and 32 guests and 4 staff presented positive results.

The Department of Health were on-site and worked together with our team to conduct contact tracing and ensure isolation of positive individuals and staff as per government protocols.

After further exhaustive review this morning, consultation and guidance from the local and provincial Departments of Health and other key stakeholders, the decision was collectively made to cancel the event going forward based on the data now available to us. It is our responsibility to do the right thing, based on facts, collaboration and the resources and tools we have available,” reads the statement.

They announced that Ticket holders will receive further information in the coming days via email.

However, the Plett Rage will continue this weekend with organisers asking attendees to produce their Vaccine certificate as well as a negative PCR Covid-19 test.

For more political news and views from this week’s paper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author