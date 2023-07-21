Bank employee due back in court for theft of money

An Eastern Cape bank employee was arrested by the Hawks after she allegedly refused to return the money erroneously deposited into her bank account.

The 28-year-old Aaliya Govender was charged with theft.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said on June 21 2021, the complainant, also a bank employee, mistakenly transferred R150 000 into Govender’s account.

“The complainant made numerous efforts to reverse the transaction without success. The suspect then allegedly transferred the money into her savings account,” said Mgolodela.

The complainant lodged a complaint at Ngangelizwe community service centre, which was later transferred to the Mthatha serious commercial crime investigation unit of the Hawks.

This led to an investigation and Govender’s subsequent arrest on July 19 2023.

“Govender appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and was released on R5 000 bail the same day of her arrest,” Mgolodela added.

The case has been postponed to August 21 for further investigation.

