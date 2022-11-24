Bank employee in custody for defrauding unsuspecting clients

Mantshwane Johanna Mabelane, who appeared at the Emalahleni magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga for fraud this week, has been remanded in police custody.

The 40-year-old woman is said to have been employed by one of the banking groups in Mpumalanga when the fraud occurred.

It is alleged that on November 18, officers at the Vosmas police station received information from their crime investigation unit about a suspect who had been arrested for R2.4-million fraud at KG Mall in Witbank.

Police spokesperson in the province, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the suspect manipulated the system and changed the personal particulars of the bank card holders without their consent. She then diverted the money from unsuspecting victims’ accounts into her personal bank accounts.

“Some of the clients were shocked upon discovering the transactions which they did not give permission for,” said Sekgotodi.

“The victims went to the bank and reported the matter. Internal investigations were conducted by the bank’s investigation team, hence the arrest of the suspect.”

Head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zodwa Mokwena, called on other people who fell prey to Mabelane’s crimes to contact their nearest police stations.

Mabelane returns to court on December 1 for a formal bail application.

