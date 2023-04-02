News

Bank sues ex-SARS commissioner Moyane for R1.3m

By Ngwako Malatji
Standard Bank has filed papers in the Joburg High Court in which it seeks a judgement and an order to force Tom Moyane to surrender the vehicle.

Africa’s biggest banking group has applied for a court order to force former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane to return a R1.3-million luxury vehicle he bought with a bank loan about six years ago.

Standard Bank has filed papers in the Joburg High Court in which it seeks a judgment and an order to force Moyane to surrender the vehicle.

