Bantu Holomisa cheers Unisa’s ethical leadership over R22bn reserves

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has delivered a glowing endorsement of the University of South Africa (Unisa), celebrating its remarkable achievements in governance, financial discipline, and ethical leadership.

In a statement issued on Christmas Eve, UDM President Major General (Ret.) Bantu Holomisa lauded Unisa’s leadership for steering the institution through turbulent waters to emerge as a beacon of excellence in higher education.

Unisa’s 2025 academic year closed on a high note. The university secured a financially unqualified audit opinion for consecutive years and amassed reserves exceeding a jaw-dropping R22-billion.

This financial milestone, coupled with improved academic and research standing, has earned the institution a standing ovation from the UDM, which has long championed clean and accountable governance.

Masterclass in ethical governance

The UDM’s statement highlighted the university’s transformation under the stewardship of Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula. Her tenure, described as a masterclass in ethical governance and institutional renewal, has been marked by decisive leadership and a commitment to academic excellence.

The UDM noted that LenkaBula’s values-driven approach has not only restored confidence in the institution. It also demonstrated the transformative power of women in leadership.

“Unisa’s achievements demonstrate what is possible when leadership is rooted in principle, discipline, and service to the public good,” the statement read.

The UDM said Unisa’s success is a testament to the resilience of public institutions. Especially when guided by integrity, vision, and courage.

Turned the tide on institutional instability

Unisa faced a period of institutional instability, strained labour relations, and declining trust. This was made worse by intense external scrutiny. Yet, through strengthened governance systems and a renewed focus on its academic core, the university has turned the tide. It is proving that clean administration and transformation are not mutually exclusive, said the UDM.

In fact, ethical governance is the bedrock upon which excellence, access, innovation, and social justice can thrive, it added.

While celebrating Unisa’s achievements, the UDM also issued a cautionary note. It urged all stakeholders to act with responsibility to safeguard the progress made.

“Any ongoing disputes or tensions should be directed through appropriate institutional leadership and external structures,” the statement advised. It called for dialogue to ensure long-term stability.

The UDM’s applause extended to a broader call for the protection of ethical leadership and institutional integrity.

“Institutions that are governed with transparency and accountability must be shielded from forces that seek to weaken them for narrow and selfish ends,” the statement declared. It underscored the importance of preserving the momentum of ethical governance and academic excellence.

