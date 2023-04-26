Banyana playmaker Kgatlana on the mend in the US

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis’ World Cup squad has received a major boost with the news that star player Thembi Kgatlana is back in training after a long-term injury.

According to the Centrecircle website, Kgatlana is back on the green grass after undergoing high-intensity rehabilitation with the help of a trainer.

It has been nine months since Kgatlana left the field with an injury in Morocco after she ruptured her Achilles tendon during the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) group stages clash against Botswana in July.

The Randfontein-born star has made so much progress that she has now started training at Racing Louisville, her new club that is campaign in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“It feels amazing to be back, especially in the year of the World Cup. I am so excited, said the attacking midfielder.

“The good thing is that there is positive progress, as I have been fully training with the team for the last three weeks while continuing with my rehabilitation.”

While nursing an injury, the 2018 CAF African Women’s Player of the Year missed six Banyana international friendlies – twice against Brazil, Australia, Uzbekistan, Slovenia and Serbia.

Asked on how long it will be before she is cleared to play, she said: “The time will come, I need a little bit of patience. I don’t want to rush it and break down again.

“This league is tough. We are doing our best each match and we just have to get our rhythm to start winning matches and getting points.

“Off the field, Louisville is good, I love it here. I haven’t been out a lot, because it has been cold. But the weather is starting to be warm and nice.”

The news of the forward making positive progress is music to the ears of Ellis.

“It’s very exciting, I’ve been in constant contact with Thembi and she’s on track, I think she will be like a new signing.

“We have played without her for almost a year now and she’s doing really great, and Louisville is looking after her tremendously. That’s a big help to us.

“They love her out there and they’re doing everything in their power to get her ready. She is on track, and we are really looking forward to seeing her back in the team.”

South Africa has been drawn in Group G at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20. Banyana will face Sweden, Argentina and Italy in the group stages.

Kgatlana remains the only South African to have scored at a Fifa Women’s World Cup, netting in the 3-1 loss to Spain in 2019 in France, and will be hoping to be fully back in action when Ellis names her final World Cup squad in the coming months.

