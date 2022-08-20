Bapedi regent queen wishes MisuZulu well following traditional coronation ceremony

Regent Queen of Bapedi nation in Limpopo Hlapogadi a Phaahle Manyaku Thulare has wished AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini Zulu an abundance of blessings following his traditional coronation as Zulu king at kwaNongoma in Kwa-Zulu Natal on Saturday.

Queen Thulare is acting as the King of Bapedi Royal House after the death of her son, King Victor Thulare III, who died last year after COVID-19-related complications.

“We wish the AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini Zulu the best of luck after officially ascending the throne to lead the AmaZulu nation. We wish him blessings in abundance. This is a great day in South Africa as we celebrate our values, culture, beliefs and norms. It is important that we never lose our values, norms and beliefs as Africans for this is very significant to our history. We need to unite as Africans and never forget who we are and our imperative history from our predecessors and ancestors,” she said.

She also urged young people not to subject themselves to western cultures by forgetting their roots. “The youth must cherish and embrace their culture. They mustn’t look down on their culture because it is their identity. Our roots are very clear that respect is the most potent weapon which will ensure that you remain disciplined as a person. Our culture is very rich with a lot of wisdom. The youth must know their language and speak it with pride. They must be part of a generation that write books in their own language even during the current dynamics of the fourth industrial revolution. The greatest weapon is to know God and respect others as well as your elders,” said Queen Thulare.

MisuZulu was crowned the King of the Zulu nation on Saturday.

This after an urgent application by his sisters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Princess Ntombizosuthu, to interdict his coronation was struck off the roll at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

They disputed his legitimacy and wanted him to desist from calling himself the King of the Zulu nation.

