Barberton illegal mining bust yields 478 arrests, says MEC Jackie Macie

The Mpumalanga government has clarified that 478 suspected illegal immigrants were arrested during a multi-agency crackdown on illicit mining operations in Barberton, correcting earlier claims that up to 1,000 individuals had been detained.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, on Saturday officially welcomed the arrests and described them as a breakthrough in the fight against transnational crime and environmental sabotage.

“We welcome the efforts by the police and all role players involved in Friday’s operation,” said Macie. “However, we also want the police to apprehend those who are behind illegal mining.”

The arrests took place on Friday during an Operation Vala Umgodi operation, a national intervention aimed at rooting out illegal mining syndicates, particularly in Mpumalanga’s gold-rich Barberton region.

Although initial reports from law enforcement sources suggested that nearly 1,000 suspects had emerged from underground shafts, the provincial department has now confirmed the number to be about 478, pending further verification of immigration and criminal charges.

Cause for concern

Macie expressed concern over the ripple effects of undocumented migration on community safety.

“The illegal movement of people into the country has a negative impact on the safety and security of communities and solving crime cases involving undocumented foreign nationals,” he said.

Macie also warned that illegal mining contributes to rising crime statistics, including unsolved cases and undetected criminal activity, often linked to syndicates operating across borders.

“This contributes to increasing numbers of undetected crime cases,” he said, highlighting the operational challenges faced by police when dealing with untraceable suspects.

Environmental damage was also cited as a long-term consequence of illegal mining activities, which leave open shafts, polluted water systems and destabilised terrain.

“We also want communities to refrain from accommodating zama-zamas but rather report them to the police,” Macie urged, emphasising the importance of community involvement.

He called on mining companies to strengthen internal security and to work closely with police to prevent syndicates from gaining underground access.

Police have confirmed that the arrested individuals may face charges including contravening the Immigration Act, trespassing, and violations relating to mining laws. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content