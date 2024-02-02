Bathu teams up with legendary Spikiri to launch Ndofaya line

Mandla Spikiri Mofokeng and Bathu, a local footwear brand, have teamed up to introduce Ndofaya, the company’s newest collection.

The brand-new collection honours the resilience, strength, and success that are all ingrained in the heart of Ndofaya, as well as the spirit of the Meadowlands community.

The partnership honours Spikiri, popularly known as The King Don Father, his work and contributions to South African culture, as well as his authenticity, musical journey, and commitment to staying true to who he is.

On Thursday, Bathu’s managing director, Cedrick Diphoko, announced that the company was honouring and celebrating kwaito legends for their pioneering work during the 1990s and early 2000s.

DJ Christos, Boom Shaka, Trompies, Zola 7, KB Motsilanyane, Tamara Dey, Bongo Maffin, 999, and Spikiri were among the kwaito legends honoured.

“Bathu is a South African brand that celebrates the stories of those who have had a huge influence on our style and fashion through their music,” said Diphoko.

“Our latest sneaker edition, Ndofaya, seeks to honour these pioneers and SA’s legends for their invaluable contribution to the fibre and culture of South Africa.”

Capturing the spirit of Meadowlands

The Ndofaya collection captures the spirit of Meadowlands in every expertly made shoe.

The design includes components that capture the vibrant energy and resolute spirit of the people of Ndofaya.

“The King Don Father’s journey mirrors the ethos of Bathu’s Ndofaya collection. His dedication, hard work, and commitment to his roots make him the perfect embodiment of the spirit that the brand aims to celebrate.” said Diphoko

Spikiri expressed his gratitude to Bathu for the collaboration and said he was honoured to be a part of the collection, which he holds in high regard.

“It represents the resilience and strength of the people of Meadowlands. It’s a testament to the power of community and the ability to overcome challenges,” said Spikiri.

“I believe the Ndofaya shoe will not only be a symbol of pride for Ndofaya but for all of South Africa.”

