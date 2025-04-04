Battle for Vhavenda King’s throne rages on in court

The appointment of Tony Mphephu Ramabulana in 2012 as the King of the Vhavenda nation was “illegal” as no customs and principles of the Vhavenda clan were followed. This is according to Allan Dodson, the legal representative of Princess Masindi Ramabulana, who is challenging Mphephu (her uncle) to the throne.

In a heated cross-examination, Mphephu Ramabulana found himself on edge as he had to answer and clarify some of the Vhavenda customs and principles, which he had “surpassed” and went on to become the chief in 1998. Then he was later installed to the position of Kingship.

Applicant’s lawyer tore into defendant

Dodson asked Mphephu how he assumed those two positions. This was because he was an Ndumi (chief’s right hand man) to his late half-brother, Khosikhulu King Tshimangadzo Mphephu, who died in 1997 in a car accident. He left his only daughter, Masindi, who was only six years old then. This was after Tshimangadzo had ascended to the throne after the demise of their father King Mphephu, who was also the president of the Venda Republic.

Dodson said according to the Vhavenda customs, a person who was Nduni cannot ascend to the position of Chieftaincy or Kingship. That on its own was the violation of succession of royal leadership.

Mphephu said he was surprised that it was his other half brother, Charles, who came up with the rule. The said rule is the one saying no Ndumi can be appointed as the chief or king of the Vhavenda clan.

“Yet he was my Nduni during my time as a chief between 1998 and 2010. And funny he himself showed interest in becoming the king. I agree that Charles was qualified to be a chief of the Vhavenda just like myself on our merit as Princesses. But this kind of appointment depends entirely on the nation’s royal counsels,” said Mphephu.

Fierce battle to the throne

The battle for the Vhavenda’s hot seat started in 2016. This was when when Limpopo High Court dismissed Masindi’s application to prevent Mphephu from ascending the throne. Masindi went on to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court in Bloemfontein. The SCA ruled in her favour in 2017. The hearing at the Limpopo High Court will continue on the date still to be decided.

