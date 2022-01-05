Beitbridge border post jam packed as Zimbabweans gear-up to flock in SA

Johannesburg – There are high traffic volumes at Zimbabwe’s Beitbridge border post, as people are lining up to make their way back into South Africa.

The crowd that has gathered, believed to be well over thousands of people have been sliding into the country since Sunday, while hundreds have been arrested for trying to enter the country illegally.

Social media users have aired their views on Twitter and pleaded with the government to take a stand on illegal crossings.

If this video doesn't inform you of the number one reason for high unemployment in South Africa, I don't know what will.#PutSouthAfricansFirst #Zimbabweans#Beitbridge pic.twitter.com/MlAoGj0uZm — 🇿🇦 Naledi (@NalediThari) January 4, 2022

Thousands are coming through the border, (legally). I heard Beitbridge post is temporarily closed. It's a crisis… the problem is bigger as these are documented ones. pic.twitter.com/I2X3pyeqTq — As-I-See-It 🌍 (@paradzas) January 4, 2022

These two videos make me worry about the safety of South Africans as sovereigns, being this one at the Beitbridge border of Zimbabweans trying to come in: pic.twitter.com/W7Ed0f3OPM — Kgosi Kgosi (@Kgosi_Kgosi) January 5, 2022

For some reactions on Twitter, the blame has been put on Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU-PF, for creating a massive regional immigration crisis.

“All these people reflect the deep political and economic crisis of leadership in Zimbabwe. ZANUPF has created a massive regional immigration crisis,” read the tweet.

My advised to them is that, they must go back and protest against their government to change.

There young energetic productive,

Stop ZANUPF.

U manager to go home for holidays December 🤦🏿‍♀️,

Why can't you just stay home.

This SA government there also tired of keep u in SA 😍❤️💕💕 — Patrick (@Patrickmankind) January 4, 2022

This is unsustainable, and completely unacceptable. A country cannot live inside another country. Beitbridge must be shutdown for 6 months while we deal with the Dellile fence. Zimbabwe needs to sort itself out, this cannot be allowed to continue. — 🇿🇦 Naledi (@NalediThari) January 4, 2022

According to Home Affairs, several Zimbabweans are using fake South African passports to cross the Beit Bridge border post and are being turned back.

Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has since addressed that, his department has prioritised cross-border management to ensure only legally bound citizens will be given access to enter the country.

Motsoaledi was conducting a site inspection at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo, this past weekend until Monday.

The minister also took part in a roadblock where police, customs, and immigration officials were pulling over vehicles transporting undocumented foreign nationals.

