Beitbridge border post jam packed as Zimbabweans gear-up to flock in SA

By Thomas Lethoba
Thousands of Zimbabwe republicans lining-up to enter South Africa.

Johannesburg – There are high traffic volumes at Zimbabwe’s Beitbridge border post, as people are lining up to make their way back into South Africa.

The crowd that has gathered, believed to be well over thousands of people have been sliding into the country since Sunday, while hundreds have been arrested for trying to enter the country illegally.

Social media users have aired their views on Twitter and pleaded with the government to take a stand on illegal crossings.

For some reactions on Twitter, the blame has been put on Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU-PF, for creating a massive regional immigration crisis.

“All these people reflect the deep political and economic crisis of leadership in Zimbabwe. ZANUPF has created a massive regional immigration crisis,” read the tweet. 

According to Home Affairs, several Zimbabweans are using fake South African passports to cross the Beit Bridge border post and are being turned back.

Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has since addressed that, his department has prioritised cross-border management to ensure only legally bound citizens will be given access to enter the country.

Motsoaledi was conducting a site inspection at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo, this past weekend until Monday.

The minister also took part in a roadblock where police, customs, and immigration officials were pulling over vehicles transporting undocumented foreign nationals.

