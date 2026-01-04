Beitbridge records over 22, 000 travellers in single-day festive surge

The Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe remains the country’s busiest land crossing, processing more than 22, 000 travellers in a single day at the height of festive returns.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) confirmed that 22, 483 travellers were processed at the Beitbridge Port of Entry in Musina, Limpopo, on January 3, as the peak return phase of the festive season intensified pressure on major ports of entry.

“Beitbridge continues to lead with high-volume land border movements, with more than 22, 483 travellers processed on January 3 alone. Elevated volumes were largely driven by the simultaneous arrival of buses from Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia, with processing managed through established border control protocols,” the BMA said in a statement released on Sunday.

The Authority said small children, the elderly and vulnerable travellers were prioritised in response to long queues and extreme heat conditions.

“Any traveller presenting signs of illness is assessed by BMA Port Health officials to prevent the importation of infectious and communicable diseases,” it added.

In just two days, January 1 and 2, the BMA intercepted more than 546 undocumented travellers at ports of entry nationwide. All intercepted individuals were processed in line with South Africa’s immigration laws, with deportation procedures initiated.

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato, who was overseeing operations at Beitbridge, said additional personnel and operational support were key to managing the surge, with multiple processing and interception points activated.

He, however, stressed that high movement volumes should not be interpreted as evidence of a breakdown in border controls, but rather as an operational reality during peak travel periods, during which daily interceptions continue to take place.

“While the Authority operates under limited resources, BMA officers remain fully deployed, vigilant and committed to defending the Republic’s borders. Daily interceptions, refusals of entry, confiscations and enforcement actions confirm that illegal movements are being decisively addressed,” Masiapato said.

Masiapato added that these operations are supported through coordinated action with the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service, aimed at securing ports of entry and addressing vulnerabilities along the borderline.

He said beyond immigration enforcement, the Authority has intensified agricultural, food safety and biosecurity controls, intercepting prohibited and restricted agricultural and animal products that pose risks to food safety and national biosecurity.

The BMA concluded that it remains resolute in its mandate to secure South Africa’s borders and will continue strengthening its operational posture within available means in the interest of national security.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content