Believers in Christ bishop holed up at home amid church tensions

As drama mounts for the bishop leading Believers in Christ, a Zionist church that has branches in South Africa and Swaziland, the leader, who is accused by his sister-in-law of allegedly raping her, has decided to step down from all the faith-related activities.

The bishop, whose name is withheld for legal reasons, was accused by the widow of his brother, claiming that the senior pastor of Believers in Christ had raped her in her house in De Deur, south of Johannesburg. This allegedly took place just a few days before the Easter holidays.

In light of the allegations, a protest was organised by the Umbali Yo Thando Foundation, where the march started in Zondi to the Believers in Christ church headquarters in Jabulani in Soweto to support the alleged victim against the alleged perpetrator.

On Friday, an organisation calling itself Zion Prayer.Com issued a statement putting the record straight on its initial call for the prayer session that was to be held at Believers in Christ church in Jabulani, after allegations of rape had surfaced against the senior pastor.

Sudden about-turn

Initially, Zion Prayer.Com had urged church members and the community to converge at the church on Saturday last week, but on Friday, the organisation that claims to represent Zion churches in the country did the U-turn and disowned its own planned prayer session.

This came after the organisation had caught wind that Umbali Yo Thando Foundation was gearing up with its own protest against the bishop in support of the victim of the alleged rape.

Zion Prayer.Com said: “Pursuant to careful deliberations, we would like to send apologies for an oversight in calling for a prayer session that was planned to effect on the 16th of August 2025.”

The organisation stated that it was in no way supporting the alleged “rapist” and that the initial statement was not issued by itself.

Not complicit in the alleged rape

After Zion Prayer.Com came under immense pressure from the Zion Christian fraternity, it did an about-turn and stated that it was now supporting the victim.

On Tuesday, the Zion Prayer.Com spokesperson Lindiwe Simelane, refused to comment when pressed to clarify the position of her organisation.

“I am not going to comment on that statement you are talking about,” said Simelane.

On Sunday last week, the church service came to a standstill when the protest organised Umbali Yo Thando Foundation gained momentum.

Church members were seen protesting outside the church under the watchful eye of the police. The clergyman accused of the rape was nowhere to be seen. Insiders told Sunday World that he was holed up at his house in the east of Johannesburg.

“The bishop didn’t even set his foot in church on Sunday, because he knew all hell was going to break loose. He was advised to stay away, as this matter had angered many people, including members of his congregation,” said our source.

Another insider stated that the fingered man of the cloth was also stressed by this matter. He was also wary to face his congregation while these claims were still flying around.

“That old man is afraid to face the world after these allegations of rape have surfaced. He is forever in his house in Germiston, and he is ashamed to face his demons. It’s really hectic for him to come face his people after these claims,” said an insider at the church.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content