Bentley battle deepens in Tembisa hospital saga as SIU seizes supercar

The Special Investigating Unit has obtained urgent contempt and seizure orders against an Emalahleni luxury car dealership accused of unlawfully dealing with a Bentley Continental GT linked to the explosive Tembisa Hospital corruption investigation.

In a dramatic escalation of the long-running “Tembisa Hospital Capture” probe, the Special Tribunal authorised the SIU, assisted by the Hawks and SAPS, to immediately seize the luxury vehicle from Omar Motor Den and warned that the dealership’s owner, Yusuf Omar, could face imprisonment if contempt allegations are ultimately confirmed.

Bentley linked to Hangwani Maumela

The Bentley is allegedly linked to controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela, whose network has been implicated in the SIU’s investigation into procurement irregularities at Tembisa hospital.

According to the SIU, the vehicle remained under a preservation order issued by the Special Tribunal on September 29, 2025, yet it continued changing hands through multiple entities despite legal restrictions.

“The dealership failed to disclose that the car was in its possession when it was served with the preservation order on 9 October 2025,” SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said in a statement on Friday.

The SIU said Omar Motor Den acquired the Bentley on October 31, 2025, before allegedly transferring it to Khonile Trading Enterprise CC on February 12 this year.

However, investigators believe the vehicle never actually left Omar’s possession.

“Despite these transfers, evidence suggests the Bentley remains in Omar’s possession, raising concerns of concealment and dissipation,” the SIU said.

The anti-corruption unit argued that the chain of transactions appeared designed to move value away from restrained assets connected to the Tembisa Hospital investigation.

Two separate orders

The Special Tribunal granted two separate orders this week.

The first, issued on June 2, authorised the SIU’s Curator Bonis to seize the Bentley and prohibited any further movement, sale, transfer or disposal of the vehicle pending final determination of the matter.

The order also compels Omar Motor Den, Khonile Trading Enterprise CC, LSM Distributors and DriveTime Auto CC to provide the SIU with full financial and transactional records linked to the Bentley dating back to 2018.

The SIU specifically requested invoices, sale agreements, proof of payment, VAT records, bank statements and correspondence relating to the vehicle’s acquisition and transfer history.

The second order, granted on Friday, cites Omar Motor Den and Yusuf Omar for alleged contempt of court.

The SIU said the contempt application relates to multiple previous Tribunal rulings, including the original preservation order, a variation order issued on October 7, 2025, and a reconsideration judgment delivered on January 30 this year.

Dealership reneged on coorperation promise

According to the SIU, the dealership had previously undertaken to cooperate fully with investigators.

“The sale and transfer of the vehicle constitute a clear breach of the undertaking given by the dealership,” the SIU said.

The Tribunal ordered Omar and the dealership to appear on July 3 to explain why a final contempt order should not be granted.

The order also warns that Yusuf Omar could face imprisonment and punitive cost orders if the Tribunal ultimately rules against him.

Tribunal wants CCTV footage

In another extraordinary measure, the Tribunal directed the dealership to preserve and provide CCTV footage dating back to May 22 this year. Failure to comply could trigger an application for Omar’s immediate arrest.

The SIU stressed that the rulings also debunk claims that the vehicles had been returned either to Maumela or the dealership.

The Bentley forms part of the broader Tembisa Hospital investigation launched under Proclamation 136 of 2023, which focuses on allegations of corruption and maladministration within the Gauteng Department of Health and Tembisa Hospital.

The scandal erupted after slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran flagged suspicious hospital payments before her assassination in 2021.

Since then, investigators have alleged that politically connected networks looted hundreds of millions of rand from public healthcare procurement systems while hospitals struggled under mounting pressure and deteriorating conditions.

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