Bergview college takes the education department to court

Three board of trustees from the Eastern Cape’s Bergville College have filed a request for an urgent interdict against Fundile Gade, the education MEC in the province.
This comes after Gade made a decision to revoke the school’s registration following the reports of a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at the school.
On Tuesday, the trio requested the Makhanda High Court to stop Gade’s proceedings in order to allow for a review application to overturn the ruling.
Wants school’s deregistration halted
According to court documents circulating on social media, Daniel van Zyl, who identified himself as the board of trustees’ chairperson, urgently requests that the High Court halt the institution’s deregistration of this independent school, located in Matatiele.
“I am an adult man conducting business at Bergview College, 1 Raymond Rogers Street, Matatiele, Eastern Cape. I am the first applicant in this matter. And I am cited herein in my capacity as a Trustee of the Wizkid Trust, which is the owner of Bergview College also known and referred to hereinafter as ‘Bergview School’,” he said in the documents.
Claims deregistration is unlawful
The Department of Education said in October 2024, a rape case was opened. However, the matter has not made progress due to the principal refusing to cooperate with the SAPS.