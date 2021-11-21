VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Berry declared winner of Idols SA

By Nompilo Zulu
South African Idol season 17 winner, Berry. Image: Instagram

Johannesburg – The winner of South African Idol season 17 is Berry!

Five months and 15 000 contestants later, the Idols SAfinale has come.

Two phenomenal singers — Berenike Trystman (Berry) and Karabo Mathe battled it out one last time on Sunday 21 November.

Second-time trier Berry has come up trumps.

Here is what you need to know about her  besides the fact that she is a victor:

Berry has been singing for 22 years and is married to drummer Reiner Trystmasn who runs Music Blimp Productions, a platform that allows local artists the opportunity to showcase their extraordinary talents.

The 31-year-old singer has an incredible relationship with her competitor Karabo.

On Sunday 14 November’s episode of the singing competition, Idol judge Unathi Nkayi reminded the two to never let the competition come between them.

Subsequently, they sang their last song together at the competition finale.

Last season winner Zama Adelaide Khumalo also performed her latest released track titled the Beginning.

The judges loved the track.

Look: Tweeps react to South African Idols season 17 finale.

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes