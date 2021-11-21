Berry declared winner of Idols SA

Johannesburg – The winner of South African Idol season 17 is Berry!

Five months and 15 000 contestants later, the Idols SAfinale has come.

Two phenomenal singers — Berenike Trystman (Berry) and Karabo Mathe battled it out one last time on Sunday 21 November.

Second-time trier Berry has come up trumps.

Here is what you need to know about her besides the fact that she is a victor:

Berry has been singing for 22 years and is married to drummer Reiner Trystmasn who runs Music Blimp Productions, a platform that allows local artists the opportunity to showcase their extraordinary talents.

The 31-year-old singer has an incredible relationship with her competitor Karabo.

On Sunday 14 November’s episode of the singing competition, Idol judge Unathi Nkayi reminded the two to never let the competition come between them.

Subsequently, they sang their last song together at the competition finale.

Last season winner Zama Adelaide Khumalo also performed her latest released track titled the Beginning.

The judges loved the track.

.@IdolsSA_Zama we’re so proud of you and for your release of ‘In The Beginning’ 💙! Welcome back to your #IdolsSA home!

FAM! Please show love to your Season 16 Winner, ZAMAAAA 👉 https://t.co/tQvSx5bRz8 pic.twitter.com/dapZnnAfXV — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 21, 2021

Look: Tweeps react to South African Idols season 17 finale.

CONGRATULATIONS BERRY! YOUR #IdolsSA SEASON 17 WINNER 💙🙌! You have worked hard, triumphed over THOUSANDS of video auditionees and came out at the BERRY TOP! Ladies and gentlemen, your Idol, 🍓🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Il8PeaSx4q — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 21, 2021

1 THING ABOUT SOUTH AH 🇿🇦, WE WILL BRING OUT iSTEP (CODESA)💃🕺 when we celebrate! & tonight, we celebrate you #IdolsSABerry, MaBerrana/MABHERANA, Berry 🎉🎊! YOUR #IDOLSSA SEASON 17 WINNER! #ReunitingMzansi 💙

Find tonight’s highlights as they load here: https://t.co/JVYlDgebvF pic.twitter.com/NWhXjaSUQC — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 21, 2021

Congratulations Berry 🕺🎊🥂❤️🎉🤗#IdolsSA. Team Berry where are you 🥂😊? pic.twitter.com/9zf5UGDkAi — YT:khanyisile Jamani ❤️✌️🌈 (@Khanyi_Jamani) November 21, 2021

Her consistency brought her where she is today, congratulations Berry , well deserved 🔥🔥🙌🙌 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Zl7BY3vyB6 — Simtho Biyela 👣 (@SimthoBiyela) November 21, 2021

