Bester and Nandipha mansion still up for rent at R70 000

Jailed celebrity aesthetician Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her boyfriend Thabo Bester’s rented multimillion rands mansion in Hyde Park is still up for rent at R70 000 a month.

The mansion was listed after the two hogged the spotlight in April as it emerged that Bester, who was believed to have been killed in a fire at the Mangaung Maximum prison a year ago, had actually escaped and was hiding out at the mansion with Magudumana.

The duo vacated the mansion in a hurry while attempting to evade arrest after the story broke. They were captured in Tanzania and are currently undergoing trial at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court.

Meanwhile, the house the duo called home for under a year stands vacant at the leafy surburbs of Hyde Park in Sandton and has not attracted new owners in over two months.

It also appears that the house has since received a facelift and boasts pearly white and gold internal aesthetics from the entrance and throughout.

A description on property website Property24 states that the house, which is titled the art of elegance, boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms and four and a half garages.

The description reads: “This wonderful, unfurnished family home embodies all the desired aspects of comfortable living with a gorgeous setting. This is a showstopper with the perfect address.

“Walk in through the stunning volume entrance and be greeted by a large chandelier perfectly suited for this property.

“The mansion boasts an open plan kitchen with high-end appliances, a gas stove and integrated fridge freezer. The landscaped garden is compact, with a large pool and water feature for that perfect sound effect.”

The house also offers CCTV throughout and is available for immediate occupation.

