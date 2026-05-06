Betrayal of oath | Cop among suspects arrested in North West ATM bombing

North West police have arrested a group of suspects, including a police officer, who were involved in an ATM bombing incident.

The police confirmed the arrest in a media statement issued on Wednesday, adding that some of the suspects involved were killed during a shootout against law enforcement units. The police are searching for more suspects who are on the run.

“An intelligence-driven operation resulted in the arrest of five suspects, including a police officer, in connection with an ATM bombing incident reported in the early hours of the morning in Dinokana, Zeerust,” police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh.

“The arrests follow a multidisciplinary operation that tracked the suspects, leading to a confrontation between police and the suspects at Magogae Village, Mmabatho. During the shootout, three suspects were fatally wounded.

Top cop hails swift arrests

Acting North West police commissioner Maj-Gen (Dr) Ryno Naidoo has welcomed the swift arrests, particularly highlighting the dedication and coordination of the teams involved in bringing the suspects to book.

Naidoo has strongly condemned the alleged involvement of a police officer in such serious criminal activities.

“The actions of any member of the SAPS who engages in criminality are a betrayal of the oath to serve and protect. Such conduct will not be tolerated, and those found on the wrong side of the law will face the full might of the law,” said Naidoo.

The law enforcement team consisted of members of the National Intervention Unit working for Illicit mining operations in the North West, Tactical Response Team Mahikeng, K9 Lichtenburg and Mahikeng, Mmabatho Visible Policing, Mmabatho Detectives, Local Criminal Record Centre, DPCI, Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management, District Detective Coordination, Emergency and Medical Rescue Services and Provincial Traffic.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon, facing charges related to ATM bombing, possession of explosives, and other related offences.

“The team is currently tracking further suspects in this matter,” said Myburgh.

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