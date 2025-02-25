Better service delivery, fighting crime top Lesufi’s list of priorities

Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of Gauteng, has presented a 72-hour plan to fix potholes and laid out plans to end the water crisis.

Lesufi described the Gauteng water crisis as a Stone Age problem during his State of Province Address on Tuesday at the Tshwane Special Automotive Economic Zone in Pretoria.

Even though water management is a function outside the purview of provincial governments, he pledged to address the root causes.

According to the premier, the provincial government has taken prompt action to address the problem in coordination with municipalities and Pemmy Majodina, the Minister of Water and Sanitation.

In order to restore electricity and guarantee water flow, he declared that City Power would take over the Eikenhof pumping station’s electrical supply, while Eskom would take over the Emfuleni pumping station.

Lesotho Highlands Water Project

“It is the power failures in these water pumping stations that have led to the challenges of depletion of water in our reservoirs,” Lesufi said.

“We are at an advanced stage to repair leaks and replace ageing pipes. Since this intervention, water is gradually coming back to our homes.”

Lesufi also spoke about the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which is anticipated to be finished by 2028.

He said that while the province will receive a substantial water supply from this project, significant improvements to municipal infrastructure will be necessary to handle the increased supply.

To monitor, address, and safeguard the province’s water supply, a “war room” has been formed in collaboration with the Ministry of Water and Sanitation and the province’s municipalities.

This necessitates the development of municipal infrastructure, according to Lesufi.

Cable theft and vandalism

Lesufi also outlined Gauteng’s efforts to tackle cable theft and vandalism.

“To date, we have shut down 1 079 scrap yards for non-compliance, shut down 593 spare shops, and 149 tyre shops for operating illegally. About 716 owners and operators were arrested and tried through our courts.

“We’ve resolved to install tech logs that will alert us instantly when our network is tampered with, and a 24-hour response team will always be on standby,” said Lesufi.

The persistent problem of non-working traffic lights throughout Gauteng was also addressed, with the premier emphasising the urgent need to replace more than 400 traffic signals.

“We have set aside a budget and a team to immediately repair or replace these traffic lights,” he said.

Additionally, he praised the private sector businesses that have implemented different traffic signals in the province.

To enhance traffic flow and safety, the government is attempting to put in place an intelligent, impenetrable traffic system.

Commitment to repair potholes

Given that Gauteng depends largely on its road networks for trade and logistics, Lesufi emphasised the importance of transport to the province’s economy.

He revealed plans to upgrade and resurface important roads, such as Garsfontein Road, Malibongwe Drive, and the Golden Highway.

“The Gauteng provincial government, working with municipalities, is committed to addressing potholes on our roads.

“A 72-hour pothole repair commitment and intelligent traffic systems will keep businesses moving and productivity high,” he said.

Another crucial area of Lesufi’s speech was combating crime and lawlessness. He reiterated that preventing crime is still the province’s top priority.

“Together with the private sector, we have identified and profiled 442 crime kingpins responsible for major crimes such as cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, hijackings, and business robberies.”

Memorandum of cooperation

According to him, 50 of these people have already been taken into custody, and the remaining suspects are being watched and monitored around-the-clock.

Using CCTV footage and a private security firm, Lesufi emphasised the success of a recent operation that led to the arrest of an alleged mastermind connected to the murder of a Sandton businessman.

This operation is a part of a larger plan that also includes installing thousands of CCTV cameras throughout the province, hiring wardens, and setting up an air wing with three helicopters.

To strengthen law enforcement, he said, Gauteng will sign a memorandum of cooperation with the SA Police Service and municipalities, ensuring that law enforcement can operate across municipal boundaries.

