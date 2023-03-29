Beware of scammers, false donation requests, warn AKA’s parents

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ family has sent out a warning about scammers and some people using the name of the slain rapper to request for donations.

On Tuesday, AKA’s parents Tony and Lynn Forbes issued a statement saying they are aware of false requests for donations and investments from people posing as family members.

“We have not opened any donation accounts or requested any investments. At this time, we call on the Megacy to mourn responsibly and ask for patience so that the law enforcers have the space to do their job,” they said in the statement.

They also elaborated on progress regarding their son’s murder case and urged his fans to continue celebrating his life.

This comes after media reports at the weekend that three suspects had been arrested for the murder of the multi award-winning musician.

Reads the statement: “We are aware of the growing public discontent related to the progress which has been made in the investigation.

“However, as a family, we are deeply concerned that irresponsible actions, accusations and assumptions may cause more harm than good. We’ve seen people deeply hurt and angered by Kiernan’s murder and wanting justice.

“We humbly request that you continue celebrating Kiernan’s life, preserve his memory and continue his legacy through his music. Your joyous celebration of his life gives us comfort.

“We are at a loss for words to describe our gratitude for the outpouring of love that we’ve received from the Megacy.”

AKA was killed by unknown gunmen outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10. Also killed in the attack was his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, a chef and author.

AKA had gone to Durban to perform at Yugo nightclub, and Motsoane was in the city to attend another friend’s birthday party.

Anwar “Dogg” Khan, the bodyguard of late rapper, revealed a week ago that protocol was breached on the day that the rapper was killed.

Dogg, who was not present when AKA was gunned down, was speaking on My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen.

In the interview, flighted on e.tv, Khan shared that if he was around, he would have picked up the rapper from the airport straight to the hotel.

From there, he would have taken AKA to the show for his performance and then back to the hotel. The next day, Khan would have picked him up from the hotel back to the airport.

“In my absence, protocol was breached. Kiernan was called and invited to go to Florida Road’s Wish restaurant, which he accepted,” said Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author