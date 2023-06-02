Bhambayi Project calls for protection of vulnerable children

A child is sexually abused every 20 minutes in South Africa, according to Bhambayi, a project that strives to protect children against abuse, violence, neglect and exploitation.

As the Child Protection Week edges closer to the end, the Bhambayi Project calls on all South Africans to take action and protect children.

Bhambayi Project founder and CEO Mandy Pearson said it is possible that a child rape happens every two minutes, as children stay silent out of fear and shame, as most of the perpetrators are their sport coaches, drivers of school transport, and many others are out on bail and continuing to interact with children.

“Both girls and boys form part of the horrifying statistics, with victims as young as three years old and younger reported. Child rape is South Africa’s hidden pandemic that urgently needs to be addressed,” said Pearson.

She said the project is focused on transforming the lives of orphans and vulnerable children through relationships and empowerment, and aims to enable them to become courageous agents of change.

“In journeying with the over 230 children we support, we have come into contact with an alarming number of child rape cases,” Pearson added.

“We have discovered that it is virtually impossible to get rapists arrested. Even if they are arrested, in our experience they are often released on bail within one month of arrest.

“Our interaction with the system paints a sobering picture that rapists are more protected than our children.”

On Friday, the Bhambayi Project was expected to march from Gandhi Memorial House to the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court, to hand over a petition to leadership of the justice system and the SA Police Service.

“In partnership with local community leaders, members and children we have arranged a march. As important as educating and creating awareness is, we need a system that serves to protect the children of South Africa.

“Child rape is a schedule-six offense but, in reality, it is often not being treated as such, rapists know that consequences are highly unlikely.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.