Bianca Naidoo vacates late rapper Ricky Rick’s Waterfall home

The late rapper Riky Rick’s partner Bianca Naidoo has vacated the home she shared with her deceased lover and father of her children, more than a year after his passing.

Riky Rick was found dead by suicide in the studio of their Waterfall Estate home in Midrand, Joburg on February 22, 2022.

Vacated three months ago

Sunday World understands that the home, which did not form part of the star’s lucrative estate, was left vacant three months ago, when Naidoo packed her bags and left.

A source close to the development said the home was owned by a businesswoman who lives abroad. It is alleged that she is faced with the daunting task of finding another tenant after Naidoo left in haste.

“The woman lives abroad where she and her husband work and run their business. She had to come back a month ago to find another tenant,” the source added.

It is understood that at the moment, the home is occupied by another tenant, who is not a public figure.

Doing fine, taking it easy

When contacted for comment, Naidoo could not deny or confirm allegations that she left the home, which she had occupied since 2021.

She said she still lived in the Waterfall Estate precinct.

“I’m around that area … but you may go ahead with the story,” she said.

Naidoo added that she and her two children with the rapper are doing okay since the star passed on.

“Both me and my kids, we are doing fine, just taking it easy,” she said.

Appointed executor

Naidoo was appointed an executor of the star’s estate in October last year.

This after she launched a court appeal to get home affairs and the Joburg Master of the High Court to appoint her as executor of Ricky Rick’s estate.

His estate included endorsements from Vaseline, Kiwi, African Bank and Russian Bear.

He reportedly owned a Ferrari and a Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS coupé, among his fleet of vehicles.

