Bid to bar whistleblower from Cyril’s Joburg meeting fails

Chaos erupted in the City of Johannesburg chambers when the regional chairperson of the South African Municipal Workers Union, Esther Mtatyana was blocked from entering the premises during a stakeholders meeting attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sunday World has learned that Mtatyana was barred from entering the chambers, allegedly through orders from high-ranking ANC and City of Joburg officials. The move was allegedly part of efforts to stop her from spilling the beans on corruption and the state of affairs involving Johannesburg Property Company CEO Helen Botes.

Botes is the long-serving JPC boss whose third-term contract ended in September last year. However, it was renewed illegally by the entity’s chairperson and Joburg ANC regional deputy chairperson Simon Motha.

