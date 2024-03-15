Big Brother’s Yolanda disqualified for her threatening remarks

Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 contestant Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai has been disqualified from the Big Brother house for making threatening comments.

The 32-year-old sales consultant and model from Limpopo made comments about molesting a contestant. These emerged and caused a stir on social media.

Threatened to molest contestant

“I want to molest her,” said Yolanda. Other inappropriate comments she made on the show have come to light.

She also made comments to her other housemate Sabelo “Papa Ghost” Ncube. He is media personality and TV host Andile Ncube’s brother.

“I’m going to go rape Ghost. I’m going to force myself into his bed.”

Early Friday Multichoice said Big Brother was currently investigating the matter and would ensure that proper disciplinary action would be taken.

In a statement, Multichoice shared that it had investigated the matter regarding remarks made by a housemate on Big Brother Mzansi. The reality show is currently airing on DStv channel 198.

MultiChoice disqualifies her for threats of GBV

“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take Gender-Based-Violence seriously. Therefore the housemate who made the threatening remarks (Yolanda) has been disqualified from the game,” reads the statement.

Yolanda is not the first housemate to be disqualified from the game. Bravo B was also sent packing in the first week of the game.

The decision to disqualify Bravio B came after social media users circulated a video of Bravo B, and Tshepo “Makhekhe” Tau. The two were talking about how they needed to F*c# either Liema or Zee because they were all drunk.

“I was planning that the girl who can let me smash is Mpumi, my homegirl, just to satisfy my …” said Bravo B at the time.

