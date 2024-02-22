Billions of people globally suffer from oral diseases – report

About 3.5-billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases, with about 2-billion dealing with permanent tooth cavities, according to the World Health Organisation’s 2022 Global Health Status report.

Of the 2-billion, 514-million are children with cavities in their primary teeth.

According to Lizeth Kruger, a national clinic executive from Dis-Chem Baby City, a child’s dental health starts at birth.

“Considering these staggering numbers, the importance of prevention over cure when it comes to oral health is important, and this begins before the first tooth even comes out,” said Kruger.

“Parents need to invest in their children’s oral health and develop early habits that lay the foundation for a lifetime of healthy smiles.”

A nutritious diet is essential

A healthy diet, she continued, wards off dental problems.

“A well-rounded, nutritious diet is essential for sustaining optimal dental health throughout one’s lifetime.

“Research shows that young children in pre-school are more susceptible to oral health issues, making it crucial to establish a positive dental routine from the beginning.”

Kruger’s remarks coincided with South Africa’s observation of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

She explained: “We are reminded of the crucial role early preventive dental care plays in fostering good oral hygiene because a child’s dental health is not just about having a radiant smile today; it represents a lasting investment in their future wellbeing.

“It is much easier to prevent oral problems than to correct problems that have gone untreated.”

Before a baby’s first tooth comes out, parents can help ensure that their child’s oral hygiene journey starts on the right path by cleaning the gums with a clean, damp washcloth to remove harmful bacteria.

This is just one of the insights and tips that Kruger shared with parents.

Tips on how to maintain good oral hygiene for children:

• Make brushing fun. Transform toothbrushing into an exciting adventure by choosing vibrant colours for your child’s toothbrush, opting for playful toothpaste flavours, and incorporating favourite tunes.

The key is to make the routine a positive and enjoyable experience.

• Routine always matters. Establishing a consistent morning and bedtime brushing routine is vital for pre-schoolers’ overall wellbeing.

Parents play a crucial role in supervising and instilling these habits, ensuring their continuation into adulthood,, and maintaining a lasting, healthy smile.

• Empower them with the right knowledge. Educating your child about the “why” behind oral hygiene will empower them to take charge of their dental health. Knowing how brushing and flossing prevent cavities and gum diseases will ensure that they have healthy teeth and an overall healthy body.

Teaching young children how to brush their teeth properly and how long the process should take is also as important as keeping the cavities away.

• Steer away from giving your child sugary snacks and drinks, as these contribute to children’s tooth decay.

