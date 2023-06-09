Biological mother and stepfather arrested for rape of minor

Two suspects have been arrested in Msogwaba near Mbombela after a minor was allegedly raped by her stepfather on Tuesday.

The victim’s stepfather, 43, as well as the minor’s biological mother, 35, who reportedly assisted the perpetrator to commit the crime, were arrested at their home.

Police were made aware of the incident after the victim escaped from her home for safety and disclosed her ordeal to a community member.

The duo appeared at the Kabokweni magistrate’s court near White River this week, where the matter was postponed to June 14. The suspects remain in custody.

The girl, who was allegedly repeatedly raped by the stepfather in 2019 and before then, is aged between 14 and 15.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said: “The age of the girl is between 14 and 15 [years] and the two arrested suspects are reportedly not South African citizens.

“Reports suggests that they could be foreign nationals from Mozambique. However, the SAPS [SA Police Service] is working in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain the status of the two suspects in the country.”

Mdhluli said the incident took place in Pienaar outside Nelspruit, and the girl was reportedly threatened by the suspect hence the matter was never reported.

The man was charged with rape and the mother faces charges of having been an accomplice in the rape case. Another rape charge was also laid after an investigation revealed that another male suspect allegedly raped the victim.

Mdhluli said an ongoing investigation has since revealed that the suspects also allegedly buried a one-year-old child, adding that the remains of the child were retrieved on Wednesday.

A forensic investigation will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela, has condemned the alleged behaviour of the parents against their own child, more especially because the developments came to light during the celebration of Youth Month.

Manamela said: “Parents are tasked with the responsibility to bring up children in a responsible manner, so that the children in turn grow up to be responsible future parents. Children should be protected and never be abused by anyone, including their parents.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.