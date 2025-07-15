Bishop Mosa Sono pays tribute to church leader Simon Gumbi

Bishop Mosa Sono, senior pastor of Grace Bible Church, paid a heartfelt tribute to Dr Simon Gumbi, reflecting on his profound impact on the church and society.

Speaking to Sunday World on Tuesday, Sono said they cannot promise to fill Gumbi’s shoes because they’re too big.

“I haven’t stopped crying since last night, because I feel a deep sense of loss. But I am fortunate to have honoured him while he was still alive,” Bishop Sono said, his voice heavy with emotion.

“I got the news last night from his daughter. The family is devastated.”

Unifying figure in SA’s religious landscape

Dr Gumbi, known for his humility and Christlike demeanour, was a unifying figure in South Africa’s religious landscape.

Bishop Sono recalled meeting him after transitioning from a mainline church to Rhema in 1981. A time when tensions existed between Rhema and Pentecostal churches.

“But Dr Gumbi carried such a different demeanour,” Sono said.

“He linked people across all denominations with ease. And he had this grace to attract people trans-generationally. He had an eye to support any pastor, as long as he saw that God was using them.”

Dr Gumbi’s ability to embrace others, regardless of their background, left a lasting impression.

“He saw that I was unconventional, yet he embraced me. And he didn’t mind standing with people society was crucifying. He had a Christlike attitude,” Sono recounted.

True African leader

“He taught holiness, integrity, and faith, often weaving humour with scripture. He loved the next generation, the young people. And he was a true African leader,” he added.

Bishop Sono shared that Dr Gumbi seemed aware of his impending passing.

“On June 28, he called all his spiritual sons and made reference to passing. He knew he was on his way,” Sono said.

Despite his deteriorating health, which left him unable to see, Dr Gumbi’s passion for ministry remained unwavering.

“His condition ate him up inside because he still wanted to do more with the youth,” Sono added.

Sermon on two feet

Dr Gumbi’s personal warmth was equally remarkable.

“He loved his wife; he used to call her ‘baby,’ ” Sono recalled fondly.

“When we visited their home, it was so refreshing. His life was a sermon on two feet. He preached the gospel through his deeds.”

