Bitter ex-spin doctor out to tarnish my name – minister Sisisi Tolashe

Social development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has rejected what she describes as a “deliberate and sustained” attempt to mislead the public and weaken her leadership, saying the allegations against her form part of a coordinated misinformation effort.

In a statement, the ministry said the claims being circulated are linked to former departmental spokesperson Lumka Oliphant, who was placed on precautionary suspension on September 1 2025 and later dismissed the following month.

The department said her removal followed serious allegations of alleged mismanagement of public funds and gross administrative misconduct, which surfaced through audit and oversight processes.

According to the ministry, Oliphant was dismissed after disciplinary proceedings were finalised and she allegedly failed to adequately respond to the charges against her. It further stated that instead of challenging the outcome through formal channels, she has since engaged in what it calls a misinformation campaign.

This camping includes making unverified and misleading claims about both the department and its leadership.

‘Claims of wrongdoing unfounded’

The statement also dismissed suggestions that the minister is personally implicated in any wrongdoing, calling such claims unfounded and part of an attempt to distract from governance reforms currently underway. It said Tolashe has prioritised strengthening accountability and addressing irregularities within the Department of Social Development since taking office.

The Minister, according to the statement, believes there is an effort to distort facts and derail reform processes, and has indicated she will present a full account to Parliament at an appropriate time, while urging the public to rely on verified information only.

In response, Oliphant has pushed back against remarks attributed to Tolashe, accusing her of continued mistreatment even after leaving the department. Posting on social media platform X, she said [translated from isiXhosa]: “Ever since this person was appointed in this department, they have been mistreating me. I’m no longer there, but they’re still following me.”

Luxury SUVs cloud

Tolashe is also facing a series of allegations, including claims that she failed to declare two luxury SUVs allegedly donated for the ANC Women’s League, with reports suggesting the vehicles were instead registered under her children’s names. These claims have sparked accusations of possible ethics breaches, criminal complaints, and calls for formal investigations.

She has additionally been linked to concerns over alleged maladministration within the Department of Social Development, particularly around disputed appointments and hiring practices.

Food aide scandal

The latest being a scandal where her food aide appointed by government moved to Tolashe’s private residence in East London instead of her stipulated posts of Cape Town and Pretoria.

The report by Daily Maverick reveals that the aide was expected to pay around half her government-funded monthly salary to Tolashe’s daughter, Kanyisa, to contribute towards household expenses.

Tolashe appeared before Parliament’s social development committee on Wednesday but did not directly engage with the allegations. Instead, she focused on presenting her department’s annual performance plan, highlighting service delivery priorities for vulnerable communities.

Opposition MPs attempted to raise questions about the allegations during the session, but committee chair Bridget Masango ruled the line of questioning out of order, instructing members to stick to the agenda and avoid unverified claims.

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