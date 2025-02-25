Black Business Council demands suspension of ‘sex pest’ boss

The Black Business Council, a federation of businesses and professionals, has called for the suspension of Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) boss Simon Zwane.

This comes after a junior female employee accused Zwane of sexual harassment, which allegedly took place at ATNS offices in Bruma, east of Johannesburg, on several occasions.

He should be suspended already

Black Business Council president Elias Monage reacted with shock to the sexual harassment allegations, saying Zwane should have been suspended.

Sunday World revealed at the weekend that Zwane’s accuser sent her sexual harassment complaint to ATNS COO Josia Manyakoana and three other company bosses. This included the union boss, Barend Smit. She detailed how Zwane had sexually harassed her at the state-owned entity last year.

Monage said that his organisation was shocked by how Zwane had allegedly continued to enjoy the protection of company bosses.

“We are shocked… dismayed at how Simon Zwane continues to be protected by the COO and the HR people, who happened to be women.

“It’s an embarrassment for this organisation to be harbouring [alleged] sexual predators like Simon, who gets protection from the COO and other women who continue to cover for this unethical behaviour and conduct,” alleged Monage.

“We, as the BBC, call upon the chair of the board to move expeditiously and conduct investigations and suspend [Zwane] before it’s too late.

“Sexual harassment and abuse are unacceptable and criminal offences. We further call upon those who are victims to open criminal cases at the relevant police stations.”

Woman claims she was forced to perform sexual acts on her boss

On Sunday, this publication reported sordid details of the complaint. The complainant claimed that Zwane forced her to perform oral sex on him in the office. She also alleged that he once slipped his hand under her dress, with the intention of touching her private parts.

The woman stated males in management have made it a norm that for junior females to progress within ATNS, there must be some sort of transaction, such as sexual favours.

The complainant wrote that she quickly noted a culture of inappropriate comments at ATNS, including by Zwane, her immediate boss.

Comments about banana sizes and satisfaction for women were inappropriate

“One incident involved his comments about bananas. Specifically, how to eat the bananas and how the size of the banana defines satisfaction for women, which I found inappropriate,” the complainant said.

She also said in another incident she had told Zwane that she wished to submit a memo for a cellphone allowance for his approval.

Zwane allegedly commented that if she wanted the cellphone allowance to be approved, she must first kiss him.

“I just laughed that off, assuming that he was joking, however, I did not get the cellphone allowance.

“Towards the end of October, there was an incident in which he inappropriately spanked me on my buttocks as I was leaving his office. This left me in shock.

“One incident was when it was after hours, and I was waiting for my transport. I was wearing a dress, and he asked that I help him in his office.

“He slid his hands from my calves to my thighs, with the intention of reaching for my genitals. He did touch me inappropriately, but I managed to excuse myself to the restroom.”

After sitting in the bathroom for about 40 minutes, she thought he was gone

She said after sitting in the bathroom for 30-40 minutes, she hoped he had left.

“Unfortunately, he was still there and again engaged in inappropriate behaviour. He took my hand and pressed it against his penis and said to me ‘do you see what you are doing to me’. He then revealed his penis and asked me to lick it.

“Due to being overwhelmed, as well as fearing for the security of my job, I felt pressured to comply and briefly licked it. This lasted a maximum of five seconds and then I realised that no financial security was worth being forced to engage in inappropriate sexual behaviour.”

The young woman said she began wearing more conservative clothing, such as trousers and sought ways to avoid Zwane.

She says she was treated for depression

Due to a series of sexual harassment, the complainant was admitted to medical facilities for depression.

ATNS chairperson Zola Majavu confirmed the matter had been brought to the attention of the board. Majavu said it was being dealt with internally in accordance with the applicable policies and prescripts.

Zwane referred Sunday World to ATNS. “Please speak to the company regarding that,” he said.

ATNS spokesperson Mphilo Dlamini said:” ATNS can confirm that it received a complaint of sexual harassment from one of its employees against a senior manager. Upon receipt of the complaint, ATNS acted swiftly and took appropriate action as guided by relevant internal policies. Furthermore, the company has instituted an independent investigation to get to the bottom of the matter.”

