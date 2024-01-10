Black Coffee injured severely in accident while travelling overseas

Grammy award winning DJ Nkosinathi Maphumulo popularly known as Black Coffee is currently receiving medical attention after being involved in travel accident.

According to a statement issued by Black Coffee’s team he was involved in a severe accident whilst in a flight to his show in Mar Del Plata, Argentina.

Unforeseen complications

“The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries. We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team,” reads the statement.

The statement further asks for understanding and patience from the media and his fans.

“Despite the challenges presented Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well,” said the statement.

Well wishes

Fans went to his X page to wish him well.

“Praying for a speedy recovery,” wrote medical doctor and former mayor of Joburg Mpho Phalatse.

“You’re such an inspiration to upcoming musicians,” said Phalatse.

Lawyer Tumi Sole wrote: “Speedy recovery to Black Coffee.”

Former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko wrote: “Wishing him a speedy recovery and a good health.”

Pride of the nation

Black Coffee, the Superman hitmaker, made South Africans proud towards the end of last year when he performed at a sold out show at the majestic Madison Square Garden in New York on October 7.He became the first SA DJ and producer to headline at the iconic venue.

He elebrated the sold-out show on X (formerly known as Twitter); he wrote: “We did it”.

The DJ joined a long list of legendary acts who have performed at the iconic venue, including Taylor Swift, Elvis Presley, John Lennon, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Madonna, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and many others.

DJ Black Coffee show dropper earned him praise from president Cyril Ramaphosa.

“South African artists continue to distinguish themselves and promoting our talents on the global stage. We thank you for flying the National Flag”, wrote Ramaphosa.

Additional reporting Linda Ximba

