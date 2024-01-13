Black Coffee’s estranged wife clears air on ‘insensitive’ tweet

DJ Black Coffee’s ex-wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has clarified her cryptic meme she posted on X after the father of her two children was involved in a plane crash last week.

Speculation she was rejoicing over plane crash

“Best thing I’ve heard this year,” posted the actress and fashion designer.

The post drew mixed reactions from her followers. Some speculated that she was rejoicing over her former husband’s accident.

Others defended her, saying she posted two hours before her estranged husband’s accident.

Divorce still dragging on

Enhle Mbali and the multiple award-winning DJ Black Coffee were married for eight years, with their split coming in 2019.

They are currently embroiled in a bitter divorce, with the matter set to return to court in November.

On Saturday, clearly irked by online bullying, Mbali took to her Instagram Live page to set the record straight regarding the meaning behind the post.

Mbali fires back at ‘bullies’

“Ngiyajola mina (I am dating) in case you guys haven’t noticed, I am living my life. When I said I wanted a divorce, I wanted a divorce because there were two children by two different mothers,” she said.

She added: “I don’t care for him; I only care about his wellbeing and for my children.” The actress revealed that she sent him an email wishing him a speedy recovery. She stressed that she was over him and whether it’s true that he has a newborn baby doesn’t concern her.

“I don’t care, it’s his life,” she said, and urged her followers to refrain from searching for things that don’t exist.

DJ recovering after plane accident

Last week DJ Black Coffee’s team released a statement about the accident. They said that the 47-year-old had been receiving medical attention following an incident on his flight to Mar Del Plata in Argentina. The Grammy Award-winning DJ is said to be recovering from surgery in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo. He is said to have sustained “severe blows” to his body while on his private plane.

The British publication Daily Mail revealed that Maphumulo was on a flight from Brazil to Mar del Plata on Sunday, January 7. He was to be performing at Club Mute when the plane experienced severe turbulence. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Montevideo Airport.