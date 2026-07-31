Black farmers demand SAPS crackdown on alleged agriculture ‘mafia’

A national organisation representing black emerging farmers has called for an urgent meeting with the South African Police Service (SAPS), alleging that organised criminal networks have infiltrated parts of the country’s agricultural sector, threatening rural livelihoods, food security and economic development.

In a letter addressed to acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane on Thursday, the chairperson of Izwi Labantu Forum urged the SAPS to intervene, claiming that “mafia-style” networks are targeting small-scale farmers through intimidation, corruption and the alleged diversion of public resources.

A coordinated pattern of organised crime

The ILF said the alleged criminal activities have evolved beyond isolated incidents and now constitute a coordinated pattern of organised crime affecting black emerging farmers and rural communities across South Africa.

Mbatha said: “We are witnessing the systematic capture of parts of the agricultural sector by well-organised networks that operate with apparent impunity, intimidate farmers, divert public resources and destroy the livelihoods of those who are meant to produce food for the nation.

According to the letter, the alleged networks are undermining rural development by preventing legitimate farmers from accessing land, agricultural inputs, markets and other essential support, while individuals allegedly connected to these syndicates continue to benefit.

Criminality threatens national food security

The ILF warned that the impact extends beyond individual farmers, arguing that the alleged activities threaten national food security, rural economic growth and efforts to reduce poverty and unemployment.

Mbatha said that her organisation has already opened three criminal cases with the police involving allegations of theft, money laundering, corruption, defeating the ends of justice and crimen injuria.

The cases reportedly involve claims of diverted public funds, irregular allocation and control of state-owned agricultural land, intimidation of farmers and other alleged criminal conduct.

‘Farmers who expose corruption victimised’

The ILF further alleged that farmers who expose corruption or irregularities are increasingly subjected to threats and victimisation.

“Farmers who speak out face threats, victimisation and, in some instances, the presence of individuals linked to violence. Rural communities are left vulnerable, while extension officers and local structures are in some areas compromised or silenced,” said Mbatha.

She pointed out that the current situation requires a proactive policing strategy rather than reactive law enforcement.

“We do not wish to lose any farmer’s life because those who have captured parts of the agricultural sector regard honest farmers and those who speak out as a threat that must be eliminated. Prevention and proactive protection of vulnerable farmers must take priority,” she said.

Through its letter, the ILF has requested the SAPS leadership to meet with its representatives to discuss the pattern of alleged criminality affecting farmers, including the review of the criminal cases already opened, as well as considering measures to improve the protection of vulnerable farmers and rural communities, and strengthen the coordination of investigations into organised crime within the agricultural sector.

SAPS Rural Safety Strategy