Black farmers, rural communities to march for justice amid government inaction

The civic organisation Izwi Labantu Forum (ILF) alongside black farmers and rural communities, will be marching to the Union Buildings on January 29 in protest against the government in what is called the state’s failure to act against injustices faced by the impoverished.

ILF, a coalition uniting farmers, farm workers, emerging and small-scale agricultural producers, agricultural stakeholders, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, and ordinary citizens, has announced that it would be embarking on a peaceful protest in response to the presidency’s abject failure to decisively address the deep-seated struggles, rampant victimisation, and entrenched corruption responsible for killing South Africa’s farming industry.

Black farmers hardest hit

According to the organisation, the crisis of injustice hits rural communities and black farmers hardest. It claimed that those affected continue to face systemic exclusion, exploitative labour conditions, land access barriers, and widespread corruption. This is particularly in the allocation of third-party funding intended for farmer support.

“Funds channelled through the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development are routinely redirected away from deserving black farmers to preferred individuals or entities, or simply fail to reach the intended beneficiaries altogether. This misdirection and outright withholding of critical support not only perpetuates marginalisation and collapse in the sector, but it also kills the black farming legacy and discourages youth and future generations from entering the agricultural sector,” said ILF chairperson, Norma Mbatha.

Mbatha said despite repeated appeals made to the government, their pleas were ignored. They claim that office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile decided to remain silent and unresponsive. The group requested a response to their memorandum of demands by December 19.

Taking demands to the streets

“This inaction is a clear signal of governmental indifference that prioritises empty promises over meaningful reform. Guided by the visionary principles of the Freedom Charter and the government’s own slogan that we leave no one behind, ILF has been left with no choice but to take our demands to the streets,” said Mbatha.

“The planned march will take place on January 29. Disgruntled farmers and marginalised communities will head to the Union Buildings to hand over our comprehensive Memorandum of Demands.

“The memorandum includes concerns that corruption in the agricultural sector be rooted out. And that the land should be secured fairly and equitably for black farmers and rural communities. This includes the expedition of the issuance of title deeds to rightful beneficiaries.”

The ILF also demands government to provide full and sustained support to black farmers. This includes training, infrastructure, and market access through ensuring transparent and equitable funding.

Withholding, redirecting funds

“Should these demands remain ignored, a nationwide farming tools-down protest will follow from 14 to 18 February 2026, mobilising thousands across all provinces in peaceful solidarity. Ordinary South Africans, especially black farmers and vulnerable households, are paying the heaviest price for this neglect. Skyrocketing food prices that make healthy eating unaffordable, poverty-level wages for farm workers. Chronic unemployment in rural areas, rising malnutrition, and the collapse of home and community gardens due to lack of support. Supply-chain corruption drives up the cost of basic staples. It’s deepening hunger in a country that should be a regional bread basket,” said Mbatha.

“The redirection and withholding of funds meant for black farmers is not just corruption. It is economic sabotage against those who feed this nation. The Presidency’s silence betrays the very people it claims to serve. Guided by the Freedom Charter and the government’s promise that we leave no one behind, we call on all South Africans, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, and citizens burdened by poverty and hunger to stand with us. This march is for justice, transparency, land, bread, and a future where no farmer, no worker, no citizen is left behind.”

Deputy President’s office responds

In response to ILF, Mashatile’s office said that it acknowledged receipt of the organisation’s letters outlining the urgent concerns of black farmers and rural communities, “as well as your planned march to the Union Buildings on 29 January 2026”.

Chief Director: Personal Support and Advisory Services, Melene Rossouw said: “We recognise the importance of the issues raised in your letter dated 5 January 2026. Your call for action resonates deeply with the principles of justice, equity, and inclusive development enshrined in our Constitution and the Freedom Charter. We propose an urgent engagement session between representatives of Izwi Labantu Forum and relevant government departments. Including the departments of Agriculture and Land Reform and Rural Development before the planned march.

“The presidency said that the request to engage with the ILF and the two departments will allow it to review your Memorandum of Demands in detail, as well as identifying interventions to address the issues and improve transparency.

“Please confirm your availability for a consultative meeting within the next seven days. Together, we can transform agriculture into a sector that truly leaves no one behind,” said Rossouw.

ILF unmoved, unconvinced

The ILF responded to the presidency on January 12. It stated that multiple letters have been sent to the office of Mashatile over recent months. However, it said that the deputy president’s office has consistently neglected to act on the people’s pressing matters.

“This delay exemplifies a pattern of inaction that undermines the urgency of these issues. And it erodes trust in government responsiveness. In our experience with government officials, those gatekeepers to the executive often hold these meetings as an afterthought. For PR management, and to manage public perceptions rather than drive substantive change,” said Mbatha.

