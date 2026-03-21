Blaq Diamond & Mlindo the Vocalist join forces

Speculation about the future of South Africa’s most-loved musical duos, Blaq Diamond, has been put to rest. They have confirmed that they are not breaking up, and have joined forces with Afro‑soul singer Mlindo the Vocalist to form a collaborative project titled Omkhaya. The two entities will continue on their individual creative journeys.

The project, unveiled in partnership with Thikho Events, brings together three of South Africa’s most recognised voices. The name Omkhaya, meaning “home” in isiZulu, signals a focus on heritage, brotherhood and contemporary African expression.

No breakup, despite solo activities

Many fans feared that recent solo activities signalled an end to Blaq Diamond.

The duo, Sphelele Dunywa “Danya Devs” and Ndumiso Mdletshe “Ndu Browns”, have been exploring solo projects, but they continue to write, record and perform as Blaq Diamond.

“We did speak about exploring individual spaces, and that’s important for growth. But that doesn’t mean there’s a breakup. Not at all. If anything, it makes the bond stronger. This album is proof that we’re still very much together, still creating, still building. You’ll get more from Blaq Diamond as a duo and as individuals – it’s all part of the journey,” Ndu said.

Collaboration centres on concept of home

Lindokuhle Mgedezi “Mlindo the Vocalist” is joining Blaq Diamond. He brings his own impressive momentum with his critically acclaimed album, Emakhaya. With it, he has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 100-million combined plays and views on Spotify. The project, deeply rooted in storytelling and soulful melody, laid the perfect foundation for a collaboration centred on the concept of home.

With the song, “Somandla”, Mlindo speaks of gratitude inspired by life’s ups and downs, difficulties in his career, fatherhood and being involvement in three car accidents.

Creative space was amazing

He says he has learnt creative lessons from Blaq Diamond, “Usually I’m in my comfort zone when I’m making or recording my own music it’s usually myself and DJ Maphorisa as a producer who lays the beat and I put down the lyrics. But this time around it was super different I was amongst another lyricists and artists I really like and enjoy their music so it felt like good positive competition at some point. We also inspired each other a lot musically, and the creative space was amazing we were together in the same house for about 3/4 weeks away from home day in day out. That also created a good brotherhood relationship between us, so I really took a lot of positive memories and inspiration with from working with Blaq Diamond and it also elevated me as writer a lot.”

For Blaq Diamond, working with Mlindo is spiritual and describe it as a feeling; “The sweet spot is when it feels effortless – like we’re having a conversation through music,” Ndu says.

The Omkhaya collaboration

Described as a “movement” rather than a one‑off collaboration, Omkhaya consists of 12 songs which explore themes of identity, love, resilience, faith and brotherhood. Mlindo contributes heartfelt lyrics and soulful storytelling, while Blaq Diamond bring rich harmonies, spiritual undertones and a strong musical identity rooted in Zulu culture.

“Omkhaya is more than just a title, it’s a feeling. When we create, we always ask ourselves: does this feel like home? That means honesty, vulnerability, and truth. We don’t chase trends; we tell stories that come from where we’re from – family, love, struggles, faith. Even in production, we keep things warm and organic so the listener feels like they’re sitting with us, not just hearing a song. Home is where you’re most yourself, and that’s exactly how we approached this project,” said Blaq Diamond.

Deeply African music

The result is music that feels deeply African yet unapologetically modern equally at home on radio, streaming platforms and live stages. Omkhaya represents a parallel chapter that brings together three of South Africa’s most distinctive voices in a spirit of collaboration. Together, the three artists blend Afro‑soul, contemporary maskandi, urban folk and modern African pop into a sound that is both intimate and expansive.

Sharing his excitement, Mlindo explained that this collaborative album means everything. He says he met the duo, already established in music, as a fan, and today he works with them. He also mentioned that at one point their music was competing on the charts during his “Amablesser” era, but they have since been supporting each other building a brotherhood.

Omkhaya album tour

Omkhaya will embark on an album tour soon and Mlindo describes it as an amazing experience, “I mean we’ve never been on the same stage with Blaq Diamond or even on a same song ever, so it will be our first experience together on a big stage with a number of our fans, I promise it’s gonna be an unforgettable journey and experience for all of us and our fans.”

And for Blaq Diamond, this is where everything will become real, the music feeling. “Expect a lot of live vocals, storytelling, and moments where we connect directly with the crowd. Faith and identity aren’t just topics they’re emotions – so we’ll be creating an atmosphere where people can reflect, celebrate, and even heal. It’s going to feel like a gathering, like church, like home all in one.”

The partnership with Thikho Events is described through music as a legacy. And while music may come and go, culture always stays.

“Building something like Omkhaya means creating a platform that can grow beyond us something that represents African identity in a real way. It’s about storytelling, visuals, live experiences, everything. We want it to be something that even the next generation can connect to. African music is evolving, and we see ourselves as part of that movement pushing it forward while staying true to who we are,” Omkhaya said.

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