Blood, sweat of region built SA, ministers told as Lamola blasts attacks

South Africa’s development was built on the “sweat and even blood” of people from neighbouring countries, the head of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) declared this week, as regional foreign ministers confronted rising anti-immigrant sentiment across the bloc.
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- South Africa’s development heavily relied on the labor and sacrifices of people from neighboring countries.
- The head of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) highlighted this during regional discussions.
- The statement came amid growing anti-immigrant sentiment within the SADC member states.
- Regional foreign ministers met to address and confront these rising tensions.
- The issue underscores challenges in regional integration and cooperation in Southern Africa.