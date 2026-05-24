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Blood, sweat of region built SA, ministers told as Lamola blasts attacks

By Mbalenhle Zuma
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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 10: Ronald Lamola (Minister of International Relations and Cooperation)at the official memorial service for Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa at DIRCO Conference Centre on October 10, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. Ambassador Mthethwa served as South Africa’s Head of Mission in Paris, France. He passed away in Paris on September 30th, at the age of 58. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

South Africa’s development was built on the “sweat and even blood” of people from neighbouring countries, the head of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) declared this week, as regional foreign ministers confronted rising anti-immigrant sentiment across the bloc.

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  • South Africa’s development heavily relied on the labor and sacrifices of people from neighboring countries.
  • The head of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) highlighted this during regional discussions.
  • The statement came amid growing anti-immigrant sentiment within the SADC member states.
  • Regional foreign ministers met to address and confront these rising tensions.
  • The issue underscores challenges in regional integration and cooperation in Southern Africa.
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