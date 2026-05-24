Blood, sweat of region built SA, ministers told as Lamola blasts attacks

South Africa’s development was built on the “sweat and even blood” of people from neighbouring countries, the head of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) declared this week, as regional foreign ministers confronted rising anti-immigrant sentiment across the bloc.

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