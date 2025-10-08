Blow to NPC as magistrate ‘rules’ in favour of Soweto Marathon Trust

The Soweto Marathon NPC has no jurisdiction to administer the affairs of the Soweto Marathon.

This was said by Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) spokesperson Stan Itshegetseng, following a court battle against Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd and NPC. Itshegetseng told Sunday World that the court’s ruling confirmed that the NPC lacked jurisdiction over the marathon. He described the outcome as a victory that reaffirms that the Soweto Marathon rightfully belongs to the Trust.

He said judgment was handed on October 3. This was following a legal battle over one of the country’s most popular township races.

Sought interdict to stop race

The dispute arose after Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd sought an interdict to stop the SMT from convening its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of beneficiary clubs, effectively attempting to silence the Trust through legal action.

In their court papers, the applicants claimed support from 17 clubs, but failed to prove this in court.

“Within half an hour, it was established beyond dispute that Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd had no locus standi in judicio. No legal standing to represent or act for the Soweto Marathon. The magistrate agreed wholeheartedly. Describing the applicant’s arguments as both confused and misleading,” said Itshegetseng.

“The court dismissed the application with costs. And it affirmed the Soweto Marathon Trust as the sole lawful custodian of the race, its legacy, and its intellectual property.

“The court went further to scrutinise the legitimacy of the newly formed Soweto Marathon NPC. A structure recently registered by a few clubs claiming to act on behalf of the race’s beneficiaries.

“The court demanded the NPC’s constitution, the minutes of the meeting where clubs allegedly agreed to form it, and the formal resolution authorising its registration. None were produced because they do not exist,” he alleged.