Blow to NPC as magistrate ‘rules’ in favour of Soweto Marathon Trust

The Soweto Marathon NPC has no jurisdiction to administer the affairs of the Soweto Marathon.
This was said by Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) spokesperson Stan Itshegetseng, following a court battle against Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd and NPC.
Itshegetseng told Sunday World that the court’s ruling confirmed that the NPC lacked jurisdiction over the marathon. He described the outcome as a victory that reaffirms that the Soweto Marathon rightfully belongs to the Trust.
He said judgment was handed on October 3. This was following a legal battle over one of the country’s most popular township races.
Sought interdict to stop race
The dispute arose after Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd sought an interdict to stop the SMT from convening its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of beneficiary clubs, effectively attempting to silence the Trust through legal action.
In their court papers, the applicants claimed support from 17 clubs, but failed to prove this in court.
“Within half an hour, it was established beyond dispute that Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd had no locus standi in judicio. No legal standing to represent or act for the Soweto Marathon. The magistrate agreed wholeheartedly. Describing the applicant’s arguments as both confused and misleading,” said Itshegetseng.
“The court dismissed the application with costs. And it affirmed the Soweto Marathon Trust as the sole lawful custodian of the race, its legacy, and its intellectual property.
“The court went further to scrutinise the legitimacy of the newly formed Soweto Marathon NPC. A structure recently registered by a few clubs claiming to act on behalf of the race’s beneficiaries.
“The court demanded the NPC’s constitution, the minutes of the meeting where clubs allegedly agreed to form it, and the formal resolution authorising its registration. None were produced because they do not exist,” he alleged.
Trust spokesperson says court vindicated them
Itshegetseng added that the magistrate also noted that the attendance register of the clubs lacked a quorum. And there was no properly constituted meeting that resolved to establish the NPC.
“The court concluded that while the NPC may exist as a company in law, it has no ownership. No authority, or mandate over the Soweto Marathon,” Itshegetseng said.
He said the ruling confirmed that the Soweto Marathon remains under the lawful administration of the Soweto Marathon Trust, which is recognised under the Trust Property Control Act 57 of 1988 and registered with the Master of the High Court.
“This was both a legal and moral victory for the Trust,” he said.
CGA says the race is still on
Despite the ruling, both Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) and the NPC appear to be proceeding with preparations for the upcoming Soweto Marathon.
CGA administrator Trevor Fredericks said his decision to continue with race arrangements was not meant to challenge the court judgment.
“I have taken into consideration the circumstances surrounding the ruling. I am in no way challenging a court of law. However, given the current state of affairs within the Soweto Marathon Trust structure, CGA has no alternative but to confirm the position taken by the CGA board in its correspondence dated 12 February 2025. It states that CGA can no longer recognise the Soweto Marathon Trust as a partner until it gets its house in order.
“Furthermore, CGA, through its Road Running Commission, will set pre-race, race day, and post-race conditions. This to ensure that the event is successfully hosted in 2025,” said Fredericks.
The central issue revolves around the ownership of the Soweto Marathon.
However, in the recent years, this race has become mired in controversy, legal battles, and competing claims of ownership between the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) and a group led by former trustee, Thokozani Mazibuko.
Last year, SMT Chairperson Thulani Sibisi told Sunday World that the historic race had effectively been “stolen” by Mazibuko. According to Sibisi, Mazibuko, once a trusted member of the organisation went on to register a private company, Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd, which began operating in direct competition with the Trust.
Sunday World further revealed that Mazibuko allegedly opened a new bank account under the private company’s name, diverting funds that were meant for the Soweto Marathon Trust. These actions reportedly caused confusion and financial disruption within the organisation.
The situation escalated when the bank froze the Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd’s account, forcing Mazibuko and his associates to establish yet another entity earlier this year the Soweto Marathon NPC (Non-Profit Company) which now claims to oversee the race.
Initially, Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) had approved the Soweto Marathon Trust to host the 2025 race on 2 November. But in a sudden and controversial U-turn, CGA revoked that approval and instead sanctioned the newly formed NPC to stage the event on 29 November a move that has deepened divisions in the running community.
Amid the legal wrangling, the NPC forged ahead with preparations.
On 17 September, a lavish race launch took place at the Soweto Theatre, attended by major stakeholders including headline sponsor African Bank and officials from the City of Johannesburg. Among the VIP guests were the City’s MMC for Community Development, Tebogo Nkokou, and African Bank CEO, Sbu Khumalo, who both publicly endorsed the upcoming race.
Questions were also sent to to the NPC Spokesperson Jabu Mbuli. But he had not responded by the time of publication. Mbuli’s comment will be included in the story once he has responded.