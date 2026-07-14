Blunt force trauma killed Bedford mother and daughters, post-mortem finds

The brutal deaths of mother Nothabo Zandile Tshuma (42) and her daughters, Natalie (15) and Nala (5), have taken a chilling turn after post-mortem examinations confirmed that all three died from blunt force trauma.

The findings come as Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma (46) appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, where Britain has begun the process of extraditing him to face three counts of murder.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on July 10 after the South African Police Service (SAPS), through INTERPOL National Central Bureau Pretoria, received a request from UK authorities to locate and apprehend him.

Warrant of arrest

“The request followed the issuance of a warrant of arrest by the Westminster Magistrate’s Court in the United Kingdom,” the NPA said.

The authority said preliminary investigations established that Tshuma entered South Africa through OR Tambo International Airport on July 5.

“Acting on intelligence regarding his whereabouts, members of INTERPOL NCB Pretoria and the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit traced and arrested him in Kensington on 10 July 2026,” the NPA said.

British authorities allege that between July 2 and July 8, Tshuma murdered his wife, Nothabo, and their daughters, Natalie and Nala, at their home in Bedford, Bedfordshire.

The post-mortem findings have now confirmed the cause of death, providing investigators with the first official indication of how the three victims were killed.

Possession of unlicensed firearm

During Tshuma’s arrest in Johannesburg, police allegedly recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“During the arrest, police allegedly found Tshuma in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He subsequently appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition,” the NPA said.

The accused also appeared before the same court in relation to extradition proceedings instituted at the request of the United Kingdom.

According to the extradition request, Tshuma is wanted in Britain on three counts of murder.

“The state requested a postponement to allow for further investigations and to facilitate the extradition process,” the NPA said.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed that South Africa would cooperate with British authorities in processing the extradition request in line with the law.

Case postponed to July 22

Both the firearms case and the extradition proceedings have been postponed to July 22, when the court is expected to continue with the matter, including the verification of Tshuma’s legal status in South Africa.

The NPA said it would continue working with law enforcement agencies in both countries to ensure the matter is properly dealt with.

“The NPA will continue to work closely with domestic and international law enforcement agencies to ensure that all legal processes are followed and that justice is served.”

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